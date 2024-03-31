Jets acquire standout edge rusher from Eagles after whiffing on push for Jadeveon Clowney

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets found a suitable replacement for the gaping hole that Bryce Huff’s departure left in their defense. The Jets acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round pick on Saturday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on X shortly after it developed:

Trade: Eagles are sending edge-rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could be a second, sources tell ESPN.



The 2026 pick becomes a 2nd if Reddick has 67.5% playtime this season and has 10 or more sacks. If not, it’s a 2023 third pic.twitter.com/AcjiqZE2L4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2024

Jets acquire one of the best sack producers in the NFL in a deal for Haason Reddick

Reddick has 50.5 sacks in his last four seasons combined. In 2023, the 29-year-old earned a 75.2 player grade from Pro Football Focus behind 11 sacks and 38 total tackles on the year.

His work in getting after the quarterback mirrors that of Huff, who sacked opposing quarterbacks 10 times last season. The Jets may have even upgraded on the edge with their newest addition.

Jets found a sufficient replacement for Bryce Huff after missing out on Jadeveon Clowney

New York’s move for the Temple University product also comes at the right time. They had just missed out on an opportunity to bring in former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, as the outside linebacker opted to sign with his hometown Carolina Panthers.

No matter, the Jets’ defense remains strong heading into 2024. Their front seven helped contain opposing passing attacks to the third-worst first-down percentage (28.7%) while generating the seventh-most sacks (48) in 2023. They also stifled run games to 4.1 yards per carry, which was sixth-best among all defenses.

With Reddick next to fellow new Jets addition, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, New York’s defense looks poised to take offenses off the field with speed and give quarterback Aaron Rodgers ample time of possession in 2024.