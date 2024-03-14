Jets acquire familiar face for offensive line help

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets reunited with offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Wednesday. The Jets acquired the 330-pound lineman on the final year of the three-year, $15 million he signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. It cost them two future draft picks — a fourth-round pick swap in 2024 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Jets trade for OT Morgan Moses

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo broke the news on X on Wednesday:

The #Ravens are trading OT Morgan Moses to the #Jets, source says. Moses heads back to Florham Park with the team he started for back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/y3I7hnwy8B — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2024

Moses will help a Jets offensive line that gave up 64 sacks for 464 sack yards in 2023. Both of which were third-worst in the NFL.

The Jets also had problems in other areas of the offense. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to stay healthy with a Week 1 Achilles tear. Backup QB Zach Wilson struggled with a subpar 2.91-second time to throw marker. To make matters worse, the run game generated the third-lowest rushing 1st down percentage at 19.8%.

NFL Next Gen Stats contextualized the impact that Moses can have protecting Rodgers and creating holes for running back Breece Hall in 2024 on X:

Morgan Moses returns to the Jets after blocking for Lamar Jackson the past two seasons.



Moses allowed an average time to pressure of 3.39 seconds in that span, 4th-longest from a right tackle alignment (min. 500 pass blocking snaps).#TakeFlight https://t.co/pl2wVNsMKe pic.twitter.com/VcQJSNgbjn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 14, 2024

Moses will be a valued asset for a QB like Rodgers who likes to scramble outside the pocket. The four-time league MVP also generously feeds his backfield. They’ll need more support to take pressure off of the 40-year-old passer and balance the offense.

The Virginia product received a 77.6 player grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023. Moses will have to clean up the five sacks he conceded in order to be the best version of himself for the Jets. The franchise and the fanbase are up on the move, which is encouraging for their 2024 outlook.