Jets’ Aaron Rodgers aiming for mid-December return

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, his season was presumably over. Now, the former MVP is gearing up for an unprecedented return.

Rodgers Slated to Conquer Standard Achilles Rehab Schedule

As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo relayed, Rodgers is preparing to make his return to the field sometime in December, which would give him just enough reps to loosen up for the postseason, should the Jets be jockeying for a spot by then:

Aaron Rodgers’ goal is to return in mid-December, he told @melissastark, according to her report on NBC just now. Would be an incredible recovery and in time for a possible playoff push for the #Jets. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 13, 2023

Rodgers was initially targeting a playoff return. Now his already accelerated rehabilitation schedule has sped up even more. Former NFL greats Terrell Suggs and Cam Akers recovered from Achilles tears within five months. Rodgers would beat that marker by two whole months.

Possible Games in Which Rodgers Can Return For The Jets

The Jets wind down their 2023 schedule with matchups against the Houston Texans on Dec. 10, the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17 and the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24. All three are possible games in which Rodgers will make his return.

Should he bypass their matchup against a Dolphins team that plays fast on both offense and defense, a feasible comeback against the Commanders would leave him with two more games to get his legs under him before the season comes to a close.

The Jets are 4-5 with Zach Wilson under center. Despite cooling off for the past two games, Rodgers will re-inherit a dynamic backfield featuring Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook — the latter of which has seen more action in recent weeks — as well as a competent receiving unit headlined by Garrett Wilson, who ranks No. 18 in the league with 642 REC yards.