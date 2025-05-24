Jets 2025 Season Preview: Can Justin Fields and Aaron Glenn Lead a Playoff Push?

The Jets entered the past two seasons with lofty expectations, which didn’t come nearly true by the end of each respective season. But this year is much different.

The team has a new quarterback, a new coaching staff, and a new motivation. But do they have the firepower and talent to make it to the playoffs?

The Jets have a manageable strength of schedule

The Jets finished as the seventh-worst team in the NFL last season based on record, but their roster didn’t demonstrate that. They have had a bunch of talented players who seemed to never fit together correctly. This season is hopefully going to be much different, as a new group of guys is in town.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their schedule is much harder than one would expect for a team that ranked near the bottom of the NFL. They have the No. 16-toughest schedule, according to Sharp Football Analysis. This can be good and bad for the Jets, because we get to see their level of competency week after week with their scheduling.

On-field expectations for the new-look Jets

This team, especially offensively, will look a lot different than previous seasons. Quarterback Justin Fields brings a new archetype to New York. Along with Fields, they have plenty of new players and an exciting new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, the former passing game coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

Engstrand is going to bring his creativity from Detroit to New York, and Fields will benefit greatly. Last season, the Lions had the highest-scoring offense in the NFL. They used creative designs, trick plays, and an overall powerful design that benefits all players on the offense.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

What makes this such an exciting pairing for the Jets is the rushing ability Fields possesses. Lions QB Jared Goff isn’t necessarily known for using his legs. The opposite can be said about Fields, who is truly dynamic with the ball in his hands. Engstrand will use that to his full advantage when designing this offense.

Defensively, it is very simple. Hard, physical play is to be expected, as they have a new coach. Aaron Glenn is back with the Jets, but this time as their head coach. They have an extremely talented defensive side of the ball, and everyone should expect a return to their 2023 fashion for the team.

An outlook for the Jets’ 2025-26 season

The Jets have a fun and exciting team, with a lot of hidden potential. The coaching staff does have a lack of experience with big roles, but it is nothing too different from what they have previously done.

For the offensive side of the ball, they have the makeup of a team with flashiness. Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and, of course, Fields could create a dynamic and new style of offense that will be good to the eye. I would expect a lot of big plays, but moving up and down the field might be tough.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Jets’ defense has the potential to be a top-10 unit in the league. In addition to Glenn, they have added great pieces to the lineup alongside the strong group of players they already had. Michael Carter II could have a big breakout season as Glenn could find intriguing ways to use him on the inside.

Overall, this team should be fun. Will they make the playoffs? Only time will tell. I think they should be very competitive, and I don’t believe that they will be blown out of many games. They should be able to hold their own, and I expect Glenn and company to hold their players to a standard above.