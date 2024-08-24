Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are striving for a ‘Super Bowl or Bust’ season; but how realistic is that goal?

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a very, very long time since the New York Jets reached the Super Bowl. Since their sole appearance in 1969 led by ‘Broadway Joe’, the Jets have yet to make a second trip and have been trying to solve this ever-growing burden for over fifty years.

In fact, the Jets haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season – that’s 13 years ago and will be 14 and counting if they miss the playoffs again this year. The urgency and desperation for playoff success could not be any higher, and the Jets have decided to go full-on ‘Super Bowl or Bust’ mode as a result.

Over the last three seasons, the Jets have done a lot in attempt to break their playoff draught, starting with high draft picks to splashing big money on free agent signings. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from a season-ending ACL tear and looking to produce at the high level he’s capable of, the Jets are going to do everything they can to not only make it back to the playoffs but also return to the Super Bowl.

But the biggest question heading into the 2024 season for the Jets and their lofty Super Bowl goal, is how realistic is it? Looking from the outside in, so much has to fall in place for the Jets to win the AFC Championship, and Rodgers is one of many integral pieces that needs to stay healthy and produce.

In this feature, we breakdown that question and analyze what key factors grant the Jets the best odds to make the playoffs and reach their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Aaron Rodgers & The Offensive Line

First and foremost, no Rodgers, no Super Bowl. It’s that simple. The Jets saw that firsthand last season, and though Tyrod Taylor is a solid backup, the Jets don’t have anyone to replace the Hall of Fame bound legend, who will be turning 41 in December.

For Rodgers to play the entire season, if not most of it, he needs to remain protected, and the Jets allocated plenty of money and draft picks to ensure that happens. Signing former Dallas Cowboy left tackle Tyron Smith over free agency along with the return of right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 5 last year), will provide a big boost towards Rodgers’ pass protection.

This is not to mention the Jets also have a promising youngster at center in Joe Tippman and an exciting depth piece in rookie Olu Fashanu, who was the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft.

This all sounds good on paper. But what makes this unit a concerning one heading into the season, is that the level of success it can produce won’t be the same if some of their key starters go down with injuries. A lack of depth is certainly an issue, with guys like Jake Hanson, Max Mitchell, and even Wes Schweitzer having little to show for in recent years while also receiving little playing time.

In short, this group of Jets offensive linemen has plenty of potential and some great talent to show for. But its dependency on its starters could pose major issues as the season picks up. A healthy Rodgers and offensive line will grant this Jets team the best odds to reach their second Super Bowl appearance.

Defense’s Ability To Have A Bigger Impact

Some of you might be reading this and thinking, “weren’t the Jets elite on defense last year?!” They certainly were and placed third in total yards per game (292.3), third in interceptions (17), third in completion percentage against (60.0), and led the league in safeties (3).

But the point we’re after here is that this defense will need to do everything it can to provide this team with the scoring opportunities and points it needs if the Jets plan on taking out the biggest threats that could thwart their Super Bowl ambitions. Ideally, this means more pick 6s, and overall, more turnovers following a season where the Jets defense posted already great numbers in both departments.

The good news is that most of this Jets defense is healthy and intact, aside from not having Haason Reddick in the mix. So the expectation is that this unit will once again be Top 5 in the league this year. But what’s important to keep in mind is that it’s not easy to replicate success in the NFL, especially when the pressure and demand for success is as high as it’s ever been for an organization that’s trying to win now.

In addition, the defense has to play with the mindset that it cannot rely on its offense to do the brunt of the work, even with Rodgers in the picture. There’s a lot of new pieces within the Jets offense and it could take time for the unit to find its groove and score at the rate they’re striving for.

Chemistry isn’t built overnight and the defense has to find a way to take on a bigger role with providing the points and boost their offense will need. If they do so, the Jets could shape into an elite playoff threat come January 2025.

Breece Hall Breakout Season

Last but not least, the Jets need running back Breece Hall to continue to grow in the right direction, and essentially, pick up where he left off last season. Following season-ending ACL and meniscus injuries during Week 7 in 2022, Hall bounced back with a breakout performance a year later, showing flashes of his dominance throughout the 2023 campaign.

The expectation (even in Fantasy Football if you play) is that Hall is set to have a big season. And if he was able to produce at the level he did a season ago with former quarterback Zach Wilson, there’s no reason why he can’t have a Top 5 season this year with Rodgers.

Over Week 5 last season, Hall rushed 22 times for 177 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. And to conclude the season against the New England Patriots earlier in January, Hall had himself 178 rushing yards and a touchdown on 37 carries.

The young star has all the tools and raw talent at 23-years-old to become one of the best running backs in the NFL. And if the Jets want to reach Super Bowl LIX, a healthy and dominant Breece Hall will be vital to have.