Yankees can value-grab Cubs outfield roster casualty

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The non-tender deadline on Friday left many useful players available for contenders like the New York Yankees to consider. The Bombers have many needs so they might very well take a look at what became available.

One of those players might be Mike Tauchman, who happens to be an old friend of the Yankees. Since arriving in 2019 and until his last game for the organization in 2021, Tauchman was excellent in pinstripes with a .266/.353/.444 line, a .798 OPS and a 114 OPS+.

It was a weird time in baseball, though: 2019 featured the so-called ‘juiced’ ball, and 2020 represented the pandemic and its posterior phase. Be that as it may, Tauchman was a solid player for the Yankees.

The Chicago Cubs decided not to tender him a contract. Outfield, especially if Soto does return, isn’t as pressing of a need as, say, the bullpen, first and second base, but if the Yankees can get Tauchman on the cheap they could potentially consider a reunion.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Tauchman’s ability to get on base would be key for the Yankees

Tauchman hasn’t shown much power, but he has been an above-average hitter in each of the last two campaigns with 109 and 111 wRC+ finishes, respectively. He isn’t a particularly strong defender but is versatile enough to cover the three outfield positions, and that certainly has value.

His best attribute, however, is his ability to draw walks. His OBP in each of the last two years has been .363 and .357, and he cleared 350 plate appearances on both occasions.

The 34-year-old could help the Yankees if he pulled more fly balls to take more advantage of the short porch. He did a good job this past season hitting the ball in the air (0.96 grounders for every fly ball, according to FanGraphs) but is not much of a pull hitter.

Even if he performs similarly to his 2023 and 2024 versions with the Yankees, he would be an asset with his on-base ability alone. Maybe a reunion makes sense. Is it possible?

We will find out eventually.