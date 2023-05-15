Win/Loss predictions for the Giants’ 2023 schedule (Part 2)

Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) attempts a passel against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL handed the New York Giants a brutal schedule for the 2023 regular season. The Giants will be frequently featured on primetime and also have to endure a stretch of road games to open the year. In yesterday’s win/loss predictions for the first six weeks of the season, I had the Giants going 3-3. Let’s take a look at Weeks 7 through 12.

Week 7: Giants vs Commanders 1:00 pm

The Giants’ first matchup with the division-rival Washington Commanders will take place in Week 7. Last season, the Giants beat the Commanders on the road in their second matchup of the season after the first game ended in a rare tie.

This offseason, New York made a lot of upgrades to their roster. Washington, however, is left with a massive question mark at quarterback. 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell is the projected starter despite having just 169 career passing yards to his name. The Commanders could be embarking on a rebuilding year. New York should come out on top of this one.

Final Prediction: Giants WIN (4-3)

Week 8: Giants vs Jets 1:00 pm

It was a surprise to see that this highly-anticipated game between the Jets and Giants was not placed on primetime. Instead, the NFL has scheduled this game to take place on a Sunday afternoon in October.

This should be a tough matchup for both teams. After finishing the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, the Jets went and pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. Now the Jets look like they could be legitimate contenders in the AFC.

Loaded up on offensive firepower and still maintaining one of the best young defenses in the NFL, the Jets are primed for a big year. The Giants will keep it close, but ultimately, Rodgers is going to find a way to win.

Final Prediction: Giants LOSE (4-4)

Week 9: Giants at Raiders 4:25 pm

The story to watch going into this matchup will be Darren Waller’s return to the desert. The Giants pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Waller from the Raiders this offseason and he is expected to be a focal point in their offense.

In Week 9, Waller will face his former team for the first time. The Giants will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, who finished the 2022 season with a 6-11 record. New York should win this one.

Final Prediction: Giants WIN (5-4)

Week 10: Giants at Cowboys 4:25 pm

The Giants will kick off their season against Dallas and won’t play them again until Week 10. The season opener will take place at home for Big Blue, but this road game will prove to be an even tougher test.

New York nearly came out on top in Dallas last year, facing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving and losing 20-28 after holding a first-half lead. The Cowboys have gotten the best of the Giants in each of their last four matchups. While I think the Giants will pull out a home win in Week 1, Dallas will likely do the same in Week 10.

Final Prediction: Giants LOSE (5-5)

Week 11: Giants at Commanders 1:00 pm

As stated above, the Commanders have a big question mark at quarterback and the Giants are the better team. Whether at home or on the road, the Giants should be able to beat the Commanders this season. After winning a primetime match in Washington last year, a Sunday afternoon against the Commanders should be no problem for Brian Daboll’s Big Blue.

After this game, the Giants will have finished all of their divisional series, except for one. New York will face the Philadelphia Eagles twice in the final three weeks of the regular season. Big Blue will be happy to have already swept the Commanders ahead of their most crucial series with Philadelphia.

Final Prediction: Giants WIN (6-5)

Week 12: Giants vs Patriots 1:00 pm

The Giants’ last matchup before their bye week will be against the Patriots in Week 12. New England had an interesting offseason. They lost their top wide receiver in free agency but also landed arguably the top cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft class, Christian Gonzalez.

The Patriots have an improved roster heading into 2023, but the question remains: is Mac Jones the answer? Bill Belichick and New England missed the postseason for the first time in a long time last year. Maybe all good things really do come to an end. I think the Giants are the better team on paper and, coming out of a tough stretch in their schedule will hit the ground running with a win over the Patriots before their Week 13 bye.

Final Prediction: Giants WIN (7-5)

Check back tomorrow for win/loss predictions on the Giants’ final six games of the 2023 season.