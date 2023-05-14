Win/Loss predictions for the Giants’ 2023 schedule (Part 1)

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale on the sideline. The Giants defeat the Bengals, 25-22, in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Preseason Game Vs Bengals Bengals At Giants

The New York Giants will play the NFL’s third-toughest schedule in 2023 based on their opponents’ 2022 records. On top of that, New York has a gauntlet of away games to power through during the first half of the season with many of their games played in primetime.

The Giants’ schedule is grueling this season, but how will the team fare in Brian Daboll’s second season as head coach? Let’s preview their first six games of the season and predict how they turn out:

Week One: Giants vs Cowboys on SNF

New York is opening the season on primetime versus the division-rival Cowboys, a classic matchup to kick off the season. Last season, Dallas swept the Giants 2-0 in the season series. Both games, however, were decided by only one possession.

A new-and-improved Giants roster, loaded up with offensive firepower, could start the season off on a high note against Dallas. It’s worth noting that the Giants are at home in Week One. Typically, the season-openers against the Cowboys have been hosted in Dallas. This year, the Giants should get the edge in Week One at home.

Final Prediction: Giants WIN (1-0)

Week Two: Giants at Cardinals 4:05 pm

After starting the season at home, the Giants will make the long trip out west to play in the Arizona desert. The Cardinals are going through somewhat of a rebuild at the moment, having just fired their head coach after finishing the 2022 season 4-13.

The Giants will be the favorites going into this game. And this should be a game that New York easily wins.

Final Prediction: Giants WIN (2-0)

Week Three: Giants at 49ers on TNF

After two wins to open the season, the Giants face arguably their toughest test yet. In a short week, New York will travel to San Fransisco to face off against the 49ers for their second primetime game of the year.

The 49ers are coming off an incredible 2022 season in which they won the NFC West with a 13-4 record and made it all the way to the NFC Conference Championship Game during the postseason. The 49ers’ roster is stacked and, regardless of who is playing quarterback, they will likely win this primetime home game.

Final Prediction: Giants LOSE (2-1)

Week Four: Giants vs Seahawks on MNF

Following a tough game with the 49ers, the Giants will travel home for another NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. This Monday night match will be the Giants’ third primetime game of the season.

New York and Seattle faced each other in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The Seahawks came out on top with a final score of 27-13 as the home team. This time around, the Giants will be at home, coming off an extended break following a Thursday night matchup with the 49ers. Yet, I still think the Seahawks come out on top in this one. However, this should be a closer game than the one played last season.

Final Prediction: Giants LOSE (2-2)

Week Five: Giants at Dolphins 1:00 pm

The Giants will stay on the east coast from Weeks 4 through 6 following a short trip out west early in the season. Their next game will be played in South Beach as they take on the Miami Dolphins.

Five weeks into the season and the Giants are finally playing their first 1 pm game. The Dolphins got off to a hot start in 2022 before going 2-5 in their final seven games to finish the year with a 9-8 record. Miami is a solid team, but the Giants should have no problem finding a way to win this game.

Final Prediction: Giants WIN (3-2)

Week Six: Giants at Bills on SNF

Brian Daboll will have this Week 6 matchup circled on his calendar as it will be his first time back in Buffalo since becoming the head coach of the Giants. Daboll, formerly the Bills’ offensive coordinator, will be familiar with what the Bills throw at New York. That should keep this game competitive.

However, the Bills ultimately have too much firepower. Buffalo went 13-3 last season and has routinely been one of the best teams in the NFL over the past few seasons. The Giants will put up a good fight, but the Bills will likely take the win at home in Week 6.

Final Prediction: Giants LOSE (3-3)

Check back tomorrow for win/loss predictions on the Giants’ next six games of the 2023 season.