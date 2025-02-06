Why the Giants will likely opt for Sheduer Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants are reportedly leaning toward selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, even if Miami’s Cam Ward remains available. This preference stems from Sanders’ superior accuracy and fundamentals, which could provide the immediate impact necessary for a team seeking a swift turnaround.

Immediate Impact vs. Long-Term Potential

General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll are under pressure to deliver results. Sanders’ polished skill set offers a higher floor, potentially leading to a more successful 2025 season. His precise passing and ability to operate an NFL-style offense from day one make him an attractive option for a franchise in need of stability under center.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In contrast, while Ward boasts significant upside, his development may require more time—a luxury the current Giants’ leadership might not have.

Maximizing Offensive Weapons

Sanders’ proficiency in delivering accurate throws under pressure could be pivotal in fully utilizing the talents of receivers like Malik Nabers. His experience behind a subpar offensive line at Colorado has honed his ability to perform under duress, a trait that bodes well for adapting to the Giants’ current roster dynamics.

Ward, conversely, benefited from one of the best offensive lines in college football, potentially leaving questions about his performance under consistent pressure.

Sanders’ 2024 Season Highlights

In 2024, Sanders showcased his capabilities with impressive statistics:

Passing Yards: 4,134

4,134 Touchdowns: 37

37 Interceptions: 10

10 Completion Rate: 74.0%

74.0% Quarterback Rating: 168.21

These numbers underscore his accuracy and decision-making prowess, reinforcing his appeal as a pro-ready quarterback prospect.

By selecting Sanders, the Giants aim to secure a quarterback capable of immediate contribution, potentially stabilizing the franchise and bolstering the job security of Schoen and Daboll. That fact alone is why the Giants could go down this path, even if Ward has the better upside and has traits you simply can’t teach in a classroom or on a practice field.