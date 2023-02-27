Why the Giants should stay away from signing a free agent WR

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants may be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason as free agency kicks off on March 15th. In recent years, however, the market for free-agent wide receivers has exploded. If the Giants want to sign a playmaker this offseason, they will have to pay up. But, realistically, the Giants would be far better off saving their salary cap space and investing money elsewhere.

The Giants should avoid WR in free agency

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers could make in the range of “$15 million to $20 million” per year this offseason as the top free-agent wide receiver on the market. Meyers is looking for a handsome pay-day despite never eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in a regular season throughout his four-year NFL career.

The wide receiver market has boomed in the last few years. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Christian Kirk last offseason to a deal similar to the one that Meyers is seeking this offseason. Kirk inked a four-year, $72 million contract after posting a career-high 982 yards in 2021. In 2022, the Jaguars got a career year out of Christian Kirk as he went on to total 1,108 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

It seems like the Jaguars got a good deal in Christian Kirk, however, they still paid a mostly-unproven talent a significant amount of money to serve as the team’s WR1. The Giants will want to avoid doing the same this offseason as they have a fair amount of cap space that needs to be allocated toward the extensions of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Tying up nearly $20 million per season on a free-agent wide receiver would not be wise for the Giants. Big Blue made the same mistake in 2021 when they signed Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021. Now the Giants are looking for any and every way out of that contract entering this offseason.

The New York Giants need to upgrade their receiving corps, but they need to do it at the right price. Instead of overpaying on unproven, mediocre talent in free agency, Big Blue should invest their draft capital in a draft class rich with wide receiver talent.