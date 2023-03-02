Why the Giants should explore a trade for disgruntled Ravens WR

Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are searching for upgrades at the wide receiver position this offseason and a new option may have presented itself this week. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught headlines today after tweeting about the team’s GM Eric DeCosta following some comments that DeCosta made at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Bateman, clearly disgruntled with his current team, could look for a new home this offseason, and the Giants might be a perfect fit.

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman disgruntled by GM’s comments

DeCosta was asked about the team’s problems drafting wide receivers in recent years. The Ravens’ GM responded by saying, “If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. … We’re gonna keep swinging.”

“There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks.” DeCosta continued. “We’ve never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it’s not for a lack of effort. … It’s one of those anomalies that I really can’t explain, other than to say that we’re not going to stop trying. “

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman saw these quotes and took aim back at his team’s general manager, Tweeting, “how bout you play to your player’s strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 …blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7 . & keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen..ain’t no promises tho … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason.”

Bateman quickly deleted the tweet and later tweeted “my apologies,” following widespread coverage of his tweets. The Ravens have clearly let their 2021 first-round pick become frustrated over the past two seasons and DeCosta’s comments seemed to only further the issue. With Bateman publicly disgruntled, now might be the perfect time for the New York Giants to swoop in and bring the 23-year-old wideout to the Big Apple.

Should the Giants try to trade for Rashod Bateman?

After publicly criticizing his team’s general manager, Rashod Bateman is now the talk of trade speculation in Baltimore. The Ravens could move on from the talented third-year receiver as he has clearly grown unhappy with the situation in Baltimore.

The Giants, in desperate need of receiving talent, should be one of Bateman’s top destinations. New York could seize this moment and buy Bateman for cheap, acquiring a low-risk high-reward player ahead of free agency. Considering his lack of production to begin his career and public disdain toward his team’s management, the asking price in a Rashod Bateman deal should be more than affordable for the Giants.

The beginning of Bateman’s career has been derailed by injuries. After being selected with the 27th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashod Bateman has appeared in only 18 games for the Ravens, totaling 61 receptions for 800 yards and three touchdowns.

When on the field for Baltimore, though, Bateman has flashed the extraordinary potential that made him a first-round draft pick. Bateman’s career average of 44.4 yards per game exceeds that of Giants wide receivers Darius Slayton (43.3 y/g), Richie James (22.1 y/g), and Isaiah Hodgins (35.6 y/g).

Lamar Jackson with a perfect 55-yard TD to Rashod Bateman.



Not great for the "he can't throw" crowd.pic.twitter.com/eC060hakpI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

While he may not be the WR1 that Big Blue is searching for, Bateman would be an excellent WR2 to pair alongside a primary receiving threat if the Giants are able to find one this offseason.

Rashod Bateman is an excellent route-runner and young talent that could develop into something special with proper coaching. The Giants should consider taking a chance on Bateman, sacrificing a mid-to-late-round draft pick to acquire him via trade from Baltimore.