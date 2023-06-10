Why the Giants’ offense should improve in 2023

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and head coach Brian Daboll on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants‘ offense took a massive step forward in 2022 under the direction of first-year HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka. However, there are reasons to believe the unit will improve once again in 2023. As QB Daniel Jones enters his second season in the system, New York has given him an improved arsenal of weapons that will allow Daboll to open things up and expand the passing attack this season.

Giants’ expanded passing attack is a reason for optimism, per PFF

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently listed the Giants’ expanded passing attack as a “reason for optimism” entering 2023, saying:

For as good as Daniel Jones was in 2022, he wasn’t one to push the ball down the field. He ranked 31st among qualifying quarterbacks in yards per attempt (6.8) and 47th in average depth of target (6.4). There is reason to believe the Giants ramp that up this year, given their passing weapons. They drafted Jalin Hyatt, one of the best deep-threat receivers in college football in 2022, and traded for Darren Waller, who has ranked in the top 10 in yards per route and average depth of target among tight ends since 2019. Trevor Sikkema of PFF on the Giants’ offense

Jones finished the 2022 regular season with a career-high 3,205 passing yards. He also threw 15 touchdown passes (his most since 2019) and recorded a 1.1% interception rate (the lowest in the NFL). Jones kept the football clean and threw with precision despite not pushing the ball downfield much.

In 2023, however, Jones has an improved arsenal of weapons with which he can begin to take more shots downfield. Speedsters like Hyatt, Waller, and WR Parris Campbell will all provide the Giants’ offense with big-play opportunities. Each of those players are home-run-threats with the ball in their hands and have the speed to separate on downfield shots.

Daboll and Kafka ran New York’s offense through Jones down the final stretch of the regular season. The strategy paid off thanks to Jones’ ability to keep the ball out of harm’s way, however, Big Blue left plenty of big-play opportunities on the field last season. In 2023, the Giants should find plenty more opportunities for explosive plays.