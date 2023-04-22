Why the Giants could trade up in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL Draft

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the New York Giants, picking 25th overall, might be in a perfect position to make a trade. Teams that have held the 25th pick in the draft have traded out of that spot every year since 2017. The Giants could be the next team to add themselves to that list as the possibility of trading up to target a top talent entices general manager Joe Schoen.

Why the Giants could trade up in the 1st round

This year’s draft class is seemingly lacking in top-end talent. Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane did not reveal how many first-round grades the team has in this class, but he did describe the number as “not great.” Giants GM Joe Schoen was formerly Beane’s assistant general manager in Buffalo. Considering that connection, it may be safe to assume that the Giants also have not handed out many first-round grades this year.

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard recently said that his team has given first-round grades to 17 prospects in this class. Considering the Giants are picking 25th overall, they may want to consider moving up to land a legitimate first-round talent.

If the Giants decide to stick and pick at 25 overall, they may be stuck with a second-round graded prospect. Possessing 10 total picks entering the draft, the Giants have more than enough capital to trade up.

We’ll see how the draft plays out. I mean, right now we have ten. So, we have go through it, and if there’s somebody we want to move up for we have some extra draft capital to do that. Giants GM Joe Schoen on the possibility of trading up in the draft

New York has expressed significant interest in many of the draft class’s top wide receiver prospects. According to Jim Nagy, numerous teams he has spoken to have only one first-round grade at the position. If the Giants want to land a true first-round talent at the WR position, they may need to sacrifice some picks and move up the draft board to land one.