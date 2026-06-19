For years, this answer was easy. The New York Giants were defined by Eli Manning. Before him, it was Michael Strahan. Before that, it was Lawrence Taylor. Each era had a clear player who ended up representing everything about the team. But now it’s not that simple.

This Giants roster feels like it is still taking shape in real time. There is a rising offensive star in Malik Nabers, a defensive centerpiece in Abdul Carter, a rookie running back in Cam Skattebo who plays with relentless physicality, and a Super Bowl-winning head coach in John Harbaugh who immediately changes the tone of the organization.

So instead of forcing one answer, it makes more sense to look at what each of them actually brings.

Malik Nabers already looks like a centerpiece

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If you go strictly off production, Malik Nabers already has a strong case.

In his rookie season, he recorded 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns, breaking the Giants’ rookie receptions record and finishing among the top rookie wide receiver seasons in recent NFL history. In the 2025-26 season, he played in only four games before suffering a knee injury that ended his season, abruptly halting what was on pace to be another strong year.

That level of production usually puts a player directly in the face of the franchise conversation on the offensive side.

Jaxson Dart represents the position that usually defines everything

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The Giants are also investing heavily in Jaxson Dart, whose importance comes from both his early production and his long-term projection at the quarterback position.

In his rookie season, he posted 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, along with 487 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns, making him one of the most productive dual-threat rookie quarterbacks in the league.

Also, historically, this is the position that ends up defining franchises. That is why past Giants eras are tied to quarterbacks like Phil Simms and Eli Manning, and why across the league players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow are often treated as the identity of their teams.

Abdul Carter has the potential to define the defense

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On defense, Abdul Carter already looks like a player who can change games.

As a rookie, he posted 43 tackles, 4 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 23 quarterback hits, with 66 total pressures, according to PFF. He finished among the rookie leaders in quarterback pressure rate, establishing himself as one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the NFL.

The Giants have seen this before. When defensive stars reach their peak in New York, they do not just produce stats, they define entire eras. That is what happened with Lawrence Taylor and later Michael Strahan. Carter has not reached that level yet, but the trajectory could have potential.

Additionally, Brian Burns is coming off a 16.5-sack season. He was also named a second-team All-Pro in 2025. Burns is beloved off the field, and his charity work cannot go unrecognized. He is an important member of the community, and has a case for being the face of the Giants — his off-the-field character certainly represents them the right way.

Cam Skattebo and John Harbaugh shape identity in different ways

Cam Skattebo brings a completely different energy. In his final college season at Arizona State, he rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, one of the most productive seasons in the country before entering the NFL. Early NFL usage has shown the same identity: a physical runner who consistently gains yards after contact and sets a tone in the run game.

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Meanwhile, John Harbaugh brings structure and credibility. He owns a career record of 170+ regular-season wins and a Super Bowl championship (Super Bowl XLVII), along with multiple division titles and playoff appearances throughout his coaching tenure. While coaches are rarely labeled as the face of a franchise, his presence heavily influences identity, discipline, and roster direction.

So who is it really?

Right now, there is no unanimous answer.

Malik Nabers is already a proven high-volume WR1 with elite rookie production. Abdul Carter has early career pressure and disruption numbers that match top-tier defensive trajectories. Cam Skattebo brings a physical identity that fans naturally connect with. Jaxson Dart plays the position that historically ends up defining franchises if everything develops the right way.

So when you look at all of it together, the question is still open.

Who do you think ends up being the true face of the New York Giants?