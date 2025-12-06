The New York Giants are, once again, undergoing significant changes. They fired head coach Brian Daboll mid-season, shifting away from their win-now approach and heading back into the rebuilding phase.

Initially, it appeared as though general manager Joe Schoen was safe and that he would remain in his position in 2026. However, after the team’s most recent losing streak and after Schoen’s shaky bye-week press conference, his job security has been called into question.

Here are three of the most popular general manager candidates that the Giants could consider if they do decide to move on from Schoen at the end of this season.

Top general manager candidates for the Giants to consider if they fire Joe Schoen

Poaching from a division rival

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is widely viewed as the best in the sport. So why not take a chance on his closest confidant?

Alec Halaby is the Eagles’ assistant general manager. He’s considered a “rising youngster” at 38 years old, but has gained invaluable experience over the last several seasons with Philadelphia. Halaby is in his 16th year with the Philadelphia Eagles, was named assistant general manager in 2022 after spending six seasons (2016- 21) as the team’s vice president of football operations and strategy.

Halaby is considered a data-driven, analytic-savvy football mind. He could bring the Giants into a new and modern age.

A familiar face in a great front office

If the Giants want somebody with familiarity inside their building, they could look to Ray Agnew, the assistant general manager of the Detroit Lions, who spent three years as a member of the Giants during his playing days in the late 90s.

Agnew assists and consults Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes with all functions of the player personnel department, according to Lions.com.

He has an extensive player personnel and scouting history that could be crucial in roster construction. He has worked alongside Holmes to rebuild the Lions into perennial contenders. The Giants, in need of a slight rebuild, could benefit from that experience.

Leaning on a more experienced voice

Ed Dodds has been a hot name for years now. He has been the assistant general manager of the Indianapolis Colts since 2018, helping rebuild the Colts and construct a roster that is now considered among the best in the AFC.

Dodds is deeply involved in the Colts’ personnel evaluation, draft planning, and free-agency strategy, helping shape the Colts’ long-term roster. Now that the Colts are top contenders, Dodds is a more popular name than ever.

Considering his lengthy experience, Dodds could bring a stabilizing energy into the Giants’ front office, even though he would be a first-time general manager.

Do the Giants have any in-house candidates to consider?

Brandon Brown is the Giants’ assistant general manager and has become a popular candidate for general manager jobs around the league. He has interviewed for several jobs in recent offseasons and has established himself as one of New York’s most valuable executives. Brown has been with Big Blue since 2022.

Brown is considered to have a “progressive approach to the evaluation process,” combining pro-personnel evaluation with a college scouting background. He has been crucial in the Giants’ draft process in recent years.

In addition to Brown, the Giants could also consider promoting Kevin Abrams, their senior vice president of football operations and strategy. Abrams is in his 27th season with the Giants and has been in his current role for four seasons.

Abrams is highly respected in the Giants’ organization and viewed as one of their most valuable in-house operatives. He has been managing the Giants’ cap space.

Brown is an up-and-coming executive who has quickly earned the respect of Schoen and is viewed as a future top candidate for a general manager position. Meanwhile, Abrams is an experienced front office executive who has become integral to the Giants’ operations in recent years, though those operations have not yielded the best returns.

If the Giants do decide to move on from Schoen, though, they will probably look for an out-of-house option, wiping the slate clean and going in a new direction.