What the Giants’ offensive line could look like if they take an offensive tackle in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are expected to target a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft. However, holding the No. 6 overall pick, they might not get the opportunity to land their desired signal-caller. Instead, the Giants could pivot to adding reinforcements up front and fortifying their offensive line for QB Daniel Jones with the sixth pick.

Could the Giants go offensive tackle in Round 1?

Three offensive tackles in this year’s draft stand out as potential top-10 picks. Notre Dame’s Joe Alt is the consensus top tackle prospect in this class, followed closely by Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, and then Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga.

Both Alt and Fashanu are entering the NFL as left tackles in college. Fuaga is the exception here as the only one of the top three offensive tackle prospects who would not need to learn a new position as a rookie. This could make him the more attractive option of the three tackles for a Giants team that just recently failed to develop Evan Neal into a capable right tackle after he entered the draft as a left tackle.

However, Alt and Fashanu are considered to be excellent prospects and, if they could be transitioned across the line properly, they could develop into top offensive linemen in the NFL.

Alt stands in at 6-foot-8 and surrendered just one sack and five pressures in 2023. Fashanu is a 6-foot-6 left tackle who never gave up a sack in his collegiate career and surrendered only 10 pressures in 2023. Both prospects would immediately upgrade the Giants’ pass protection.

Projected Starting Five:

If the Giants do take an offensive tackle with the No. 6 pick, their starting offensive line in 2024 could look something like this:

LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Evan Neal

C: John Michael Schmitz

RG: Free Agent Acquisition (Mike Onwenu, Robert Hunt, Greg Van Roten)

RT: Rookie Selection (Joe Alt/Olu Fashanu/Taliese Fuaga)

This projected unit is a massive improvement to the one the Giants had on the field last season. Moving Evan Neal from right tackle to left guard could be a way to get the 23-year-old to turn his career around. John Michael Schmitz is expected to take a step forward in his second professional season at center. This just leaves the Giants with needs on the right side of the line.

This offseason’s free agency class is littered with right guard and right tackle options. Players such as Miami Dolphins RG Robert Hunt, Los Angeles Rams RG Kevin Dotson, Las Vegas Raiders RG Greg Van Roten, and New England Patriots RT/RG Mike Onwenu could be options at the top of the market. Then, of course, there are the three top offensive tackles in this year’s class that could plug in on the right side.

The Giants surrendered a league-high 85 sacks in 2023. Their offensive line has been among the worst in the NFL for several seasons. Finally fixing the unit once and for all will be a top priority for Joe Schoen this offseason. If he cannot find the team’s next franchise quarterback, Schoen might as well build the best offensive line possible for whoever is under center next season.