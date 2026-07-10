Odell Beckham Jr. put his name back on a Giants contract on June 1, a veteran-minimum deal worth $1.3 million that reunites him with the franchise that drafted him 12th overall in 2014. The nostalgia writes itself, and the front office knows it.

The reunion is the headline, but it landed in a receiver room with no settled order behind an injured star. When the Giants open camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, the most-watched position group on the roster will be the one with the least certainty.

Malik Nabers Sets The Ceiling, Just Not For Week 1

Malik Nabers looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024, breaking the Giants’ single-season reception record and earning a Pro Bowl nod in the process, per NFL.com. A Week 4 knee injury ended his 2025 season, and a second procedure has him opening 2026 on the PUP list. Nabers’s recovery timeline is questionable at best right now. The WR1 job is his the moment he is cleared, which is exactly why everything underneath him is a genuine competition to open the summer.

Slayton And Mooney Fight For The Perimeter Jobs

Darius Slayton posted 37 catches on 60 targets for 538 yards and one touchdown in 2025, with six drops charged against him, and he underwent core-muscle surgery on April 30 that is not expected to cost him camp reps. His PFF profile still grades him as a functional vertical threat, but declining volume and a crowded room put his roster spot on the clock.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Darnell Mooney arrived on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million to push him, though Mooney’s 2025 in Atlanta was a step back: 32 receptions for 443 yards and one score, down from a 64-catch, 992-yard 2024. Two veterans, one clear WR2 job, and a coaching staff that has seen neither of them in pads yet.

Beckham, Smith-Schuster, And The Sentiment Trap

Beckham has not produced since 2023, missing all of 2025 with the Dolphins after a six-game PED suspension and managing just nine catches for 55 yards across nine games in 2024.

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His real value is a Harbaugh relationship dating to Baltimore in 2023 and a floor of veteran professionalism, not a projection of snaps. JuJu Smith-Schuster lands in the same bucket after a 33-catch, 345-yard 2025 with Kansas City, joined by Braxton Berrios on a veteran minimum.

These are depth-and-insurance signings against a room that lost Nabers, Slayton, and Gunner Olszewski to injuries this spring, and they should be read that way rather than as a receiving-corps rebuild.

Calvin Austin III And The Rookie Bring The Upside

Calvin Austin III is the flier with actual juice, a one-year, $1.5 million slot addition who caught 31 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns in Pittsburgh in 2025 while handling punt returns. His vertical speed fits a spot the Giants have not reliably filled since Wan’Dale Robinson walked to Tennessee in free agency. Third-round rookie Malachi Fields out of Virginia gives the room a developmental outside body, and Olszewski’s Achilles recovery clouds the return picture. The talent is not the problem here; the sorting is.

Receiver 2025 line (rec-yds-TD) 2026 role entering camp Malik Nabers Injured Week 4 (2024: 109-1,204-7) WR1 when cleared, opens on PUP Darius Slayton 37-538-1 Perimeter starter on the bubble Darnell Mooney 32-443-1 Signed to start, WR2/WR3 Calvin Austin III 31-372-3 Slot and return competition JuJu Smith-Schuster 33-345-1 Veteran depth Odell Beckham Jr. Did not play Camp flier, Harbaugh tie

What It Means For Jaxson Dart

Dart enters Year 2 installing his second NFL system in as many years under coordinator Matt Nagy, and he does it with his best receiver rehabbing a knee. The names on this list read impressive on a marquee, but most of them are one-year deals, injury reclamations, or reputations several seasons past their production. New York did not solve its receiver room this offseason so much as flood it with lottery tickets and dare a hierarchy to emerge. The pads come on at the end of July, and that is when this room stops being a name-recognition exercise and starts being a job fight.