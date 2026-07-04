The Giants are trying to build a bully offensive line, so naturally one of the more interesting roster fights belongs to a veteran who wins by being useful everywhere instead of looking like a billboard.

Lucas Patrick is not the loudest name in the room. He is a 10-year veteran fighting for a backup interior job, and that usually sounds like the part of camp people pretend to care about until a starter limps off in September.

This one is a little more real. Patrick has played 113 games with 65 starts, and the Giants’ own bio lists starts at center, left guard, and right guard. That kind of flexibility can save a roster spot if the coaching staff trusts it.

Giants can keep Patrick if the role stays ugly

Patrick’s cleanest argument is not about being the best lineman in the building. It is about being the easiest emergency plan. If the Giants can carry one reserve who covers all three interior spots, that matters once the 53-man roster starts getting squeezed.

Lucas Patrick stands before a Bengals game. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The tricky part is the new tone up front. John Harbaugh’s group has leaned bigger and younger, and Patrick does not exactly scream road-grading future piece. He is 6-foot-3, 313 pounds, experienced, and probably more practical than exciting.

I do not hate that. Offensive line depth is where teams get humbled fast. Everyone loves the giant rookie until a center misses practice and the backup guard has to make calls against a blitz look he has not seen since November.

Patrick gives the Giants a boring kind of insurance

The Giants need the top of the line to carry the optimism. Andrew Thomas, Francis Mauigoa, Jermaine Eluemunor, and the interior starters will decide whether Jaxson Dart gets a cleaner Year 2 runway. Patrick is fighting for the less glamorous job behind all that.

His case is simple: be available, know the calls, and make the staff comfortable keeping one fewer pure interior backup. That can be enough.

Patrick is not going to sell jerseys. He might not even make it. But if the Giants want a line room built to survive a bad ankle or a bad Tuesday practice, the veteran with three-position muscle memory is not a silly camp bet.