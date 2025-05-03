The Giants’ rookie quarterback is walking into a perfect storm — and that might be exactly what he needs

Raw talent can be thrilling, but without control, it crashes just as fast as it rises.

That’s what the New York Giants are hoping to mold with their 25th overall pick, quarterback Jaxson Dart.

He’s got tools, he’s got grit, and he’s got that gunslinger mentality — but with that comes the need for refinement.

Dart walks into a situation most rookie quarterbacks only dream about: zero pressure to start, and all the time to grow.

A quarterback with the arm and attitude to go the distance

Dart isn’t the perfect product, but he brings a lot to the table that coaches can’t teach.

He passed for 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions last year at Ole Miss, showcasing his upside.

His 69.2% completion rate was strong, and an adjusted 77.7% rate further suggests he reads defenses well enough.

But Dart’s aggressive nature is both a gift and a curse — he takes chances that sometimes turn into game-altering mistakes.

Still, on throws 20+ yards downfield, he completed 42% for 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns. That’s elite deep-ball efficiency.

The arm talent is real. The confidence is even more real. But the NFL game requires precision and timing over pure guts.

Learning from veterans while waiting in the wings

This is why Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll knew he couldn’t be thrown into the fire.

Instead, he’ll sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in 2025 — soaking up knowledge and refining his approach.

As Schoen put it, “He’s got to learn the offense, there’s a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute.”

Giving Dart the year to essentially attend football grad school without worrying about immediate expectations is the best-case scenario.

He’ll get to master the playbook, refine his reads, and figure out when to trust his legs and when to stay patient.

It’s a formula that has worked before — Daboll did it with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and he’s aiming to recreate that path.

He’s more than just an arm — the legs bring danger

Dart adds another layer to the Giants’ future plans: mobility.

He rushed for 648 yards and three touchdowns last season, regularly showing he can escape and create something from nothing.

But he also leaves clean pockets too early, relying on improvisation instead of letting plays develop through structure.

That’s what makes this developmental year so crucial. Let him learn when to extend plays and when to let the playbook do the work.

With time, Dart could become the full package: deep ball threat, efficient passer, and athletic quarterback who wins with his head.

And thanks to the team moving into the first round to grab him, they hold his fifth-year option — a major long-term bonus.

