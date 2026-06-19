The easy answer is usually the right one with the Giants: Malik Nabers is still a major offensive catalyst.

There are other names worth watching. Jaxson Dart has to grow. Cam Skattebo has to come back with his old contact balance. Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., Malachi Fields, Isaiah Likely, and the rest of the skill group all matter. None of it changes the obvious part.

If Nabers is right, the Giants offense has a real ceiling. If he is not, the passing game starts looking like a collection of useful pieces without the one player defenses actually fear.

The Giants offense starts with Nabers

Nabers had 1,204 receiving yards as a rookie, and that production came inside an offense that was still trying to figure itself out. The talent is obvious, while the knee timeline is the part that still needs patience.

The latest X-factor discussion around him feels less like offseason filler and more like the cleanest read on the roster. Dart’s Year 2 leap is a lot easier to picture if he has Nabers creating separation, tilting coverage, and turning imperfect throws into chunk plays.

The Giants added enough receiver insurance to survive a managed ramp-up. That was smart. It should not be confused with replacing a true No. 1.

Patience has to win early

I would not chase a Week 1 headline with Nabers. The Giants need him for the season, not for one early proof-of-health moment that makes everyone feel better for a weekend.

Harbaugh’s offense should help there. A heavier run game, more tight end usage, and better veteran depth can keep the whole operation from leaning too hard on Nabers immediately. The point is not to hide him. It is to give him a ramp that makes sense.

The Giants have spent the offseason building a sturdier floor. Nabers is still the ceiling, and that is why his health remains the one variable nobody can talk around.