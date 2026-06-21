The Giants moved the ball just fine in 2025. They could not turn it into points, and fixing that is the job John Harbaugh handed his new offensive staff. New York finished 11th in total offense at 348.5 yards per game and 9th in rushing, yet ranked 22nd in scoring at just 22.0 points per game.

That gap between yardage and points is the whole reason the offense is being rebuilt from the framework up. Minicamp offered the first real look at what it will become, and the staff is opening things up rather than running last year’s playbook with new names on the wristbands.

The Giants have a different brain trust with a clear identity

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Harbaugh built his offensive staff around physical, run-first football. Matt Nagy, the 2018 AP Coach of the Year, calls the plays, and Greg Roman joined as a senior offensive assistant. Roman is the most telling hire of the group. His 2019 Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards and led the league on the ground in both 2019 and 2020.

The structure also reflects how seriously this staff takes quarterback development. Brian Callahan, a former Titans head coach and the architect of Joe Burrow’s best seasons in Cincinnati, runs the passing game and coaches Jaxson Dart directly. Pairing a run-game savant with a quarterback developer points at a balanced, play-action identity rather than the spread, shotgun-heavy look the Giants leaned on a year ago.

2025 Giants offense NFL rank Per game Total yards 11th 348.5 Rushing yards 9th 124.5 Passing yards 13th 224.0 Points 22nd 22.0

The Jaxson Dart adjustment is the hinge

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The scheme change asks a lot of a second-year quarterback. Dart ran a simplified, shotgun-based system as a rookie, and minicamp exposed early friction with the deep ball and working under center, as SI’s Giants coverage detailed. The struggles are real, and so is the plan to coach through them.

Under-center reps and play-action are a feature of this offense, not a bug, and Callahan’s track record with young passers is the reason the Giants are comfortable pushing Dart out of his rookie comfort zone now.

A run game built to finish drives

The personnel fits the blueprint. A healthy Cam Skattebo gives the staff a downhill back to lean on, and a run-action foundation is exactly how Roman and Nagy have historically protected developing quarterbacks. The 2025 offense piled up yards and stalled in the red zone. This staff was hired to close that gap, and the early identity taking shape at minicamp is the first evidence of how they intend to do it.