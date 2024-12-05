The Giants need to spend at one specific position in 2025

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to building a competent defense, consistency isn’t just a luxury—it’s an absolute necessity. Unfortunately, the New York Giants have spent the past few years treating it as an afterthought, cycling through assistant coaches with the frequency of flipping pancakes at a diner.

This revolving door has left the team in disarray, especially when it comes to the development of young players. Instead of nurturing talent, the Giants have forced their defensive personnel to adapt to a new system almost every year. The result? A fractured defense struggling to find its footing.

Deonte Banks: A First-Round Pick on the Back Foot

Take Deonte Banks, for example. The former first-round pick showed flashes of potential during his rookie season in 2023, hinting at a future as the Giants’ top cornerback. Expectations for Banks were sky-high heading into this year, but those hopes have been dashed by yet another system change and a lack of surrounding support.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Banks has struggled mightily in 2024, allowing 546 yards in coverage, six touchdowns, and managing just five pass breakups. The promising playmaker who picked off two passes in his rookie campaign has yet to intercept a single throw this season. A significant factor in his regression has been the absence of free safety Xavier McKinney and the lack of a competent CB2 to help shoulder the burden.

The pressure of guarding top receivers without adequate support has taken its toll, chipping away at Banks’ confidence. It’s a cautionary tale of what happens when talent is mismanaged, and the Giants must prioritize fixing it.

Adding Veteran Leadership in Free Agency

The Giants have an estimated $60 million in available salary space heading into the offseason, and one of their top priorities should be investing in the secondary. Bringing in a proven veteran like DJ Reed or Charvarius Ward could provide much-needed stability and leadership to a young, inexperienced unit.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A veteran addition wouldn’t just bolster the defense; it would also give Banks a chance to recalibrate. With an experienced cornerback alongside him, Banks could focus on refining his game and gradually stepping back into the CB1 role without the weight of unrealistic expectations.

The Fallout of Letting McKinney Go

The decision to part ways with Xavier McKinney created a leadership vacuum in the secondary. Filling key positions with unproven players further destabilized the defense, and the results have been disastrous. The Giants’ defense has managed just one interception all year—a historically poor performance that underscores how badly this unit has underperformed.

With the likely departure of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen at the end of the season, the Giants are staring down their third new scheme in as many years. This constant upheaval is a recipe for continued failure unless the team makes a concerted effort to bring in a coordinator who can instill stability and inspire growth.

The Need for a Strategic Reset

The Giants are at a crossroads. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are likely clinging to their jobs, and any hope of redemption hinges on their ability to get the next hire right. The team’s defensive implosion in 2024 isn’t just a reflection of poor coaching; it’s also a glaring indictment of a front office that failed to invest wisely in free agency or draft with a clear long-term plan.

If the Giants want to turn things around, they need to commit to a defensive overhaul—not just in personnel but in philosophy. They must create an environment where young players like Banks can thrive, supported by veterans who bring consistency and leadership. Anything less, and the cycle of failure will continue to repeat itself.