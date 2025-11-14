Some numbers don’t just catch your attention — they make you pause and rethink everything you thought you knew about a team. For the Giants, that moment comes from a surprising stat: they currently own the sixth-best pass protection grade in the NFL, per PFF. For a franchise that has spent the better part of a decade battling offensive line chaos, that ranking feels almost surreal.

And yet, it’s earned.

Carmen Bricillo’s impact is already reshaping the Giants

The Giants brought in Carmen Bricillo to modernize the line, instill discipline, and raise the standard. Early returns suggest he’s doing all of that and more. His influence shows up not only in the improved protection numbers but also in the cohesion of a unit that has cycled through far too many players and coaches over the years.

With the Giants sitting behind the Broncos, Colts, Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles in pass protection, they’ve managed to place themselves in a tier typically reserved for stable, well-coached teams. That’s meaningful progress for a franchise that hasn’t enjoyed this kind of consistency since the early 2010s.

Run blocking still sits at 17th, but that’s a manageable flaw when the foundation — keeping the quarterback upright — is finally steady.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants’ core linemen are playing the best football of their careers

The improvement isn’t coming from one breakout player. It’s coming from multiple veterans and young pieces executing at a high level. Andrew Thomas continues his rise as one of the most dominant tackles in the league. He’s allowed just nine pressures across 290 pass-blocking snaps, and when he’s healthy, he’s as close to automatic as the Giants have at any position.

Jon Runyan has brought reliability to left guard. Fourth-year center John-Michael Schmitz is making the leap the Giants hoped for, allowing only nine pressures across 294 snaps and looking far more settled in his protections. At right guard, Greg Van Roten has surrendered 19 pressures, which isn’t perfect but still serviceable relative to league-wide guard play.

Jermaine Eluemunor, perhaps the most underrated signing of the group, has been rock-solid at right tackle with just 10 pressures allowed. His footwork, poise, and recovery ability have given the Giants something they rarely had on the right side: stability.

Put it all together, and the Giants suddenly look functional — even promising — in the trenches.

This progress changes how the Giants should approach the offseason

With Van Roten and Eluemunor heading into free agency, the Giants face an important decision. Continuity matters, especially for a unit that has struggled to build any for years. Letting either player walk would create unnecessary holes and force the team to start over at positions that are currently trending upward.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The smart play is bringing both back while exploring upgrades specifically at right guard. Protecting the quarterback has to remain the priority, and a stable line helps maximize whatever direction the franchise takes at that position moving forward.

A turning point the Giants can finally build on

The Giants have spent so many years cycling through linemen, trying patchwork solutions, and hoping the next coaching hire would be the one that sticks. This season finally offers evidence that the work is paying off. With improved technique, better communication, and a coaching staff that clearly resonates with the players, the Giants have a foundation worth trusting.

For the first time in a long time, the offensive line feels like an asset instead of an obstacle — and that alone could reshape the franchise’s future.