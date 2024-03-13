The Giants may have to reach for QB4 in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a blue-chip wide receiver could entice

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a number of exciting moves to open free agency, addressing their offensive line concerns and securing star pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers.

Despite all these additions, the Giants still have major questions at quarterback, with Daniel Jones returning from an ACL tear but also representing an opportunity to open up salary space in 2025. By cutting Jones next off-season, the Giants would save nearly $20 million with a maximum of $30 million to spend in free agency. Of course, we will have to wait until next off-season to see their plans, but taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft would certainly be telling.

The Giants May Have to Reach For a Top QB

Quarterbacks were expected to fly off the board 1–3, meaning the Giants may have to reach for QB4, who is currently expected to be J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan.

McCarthy has the tools to become a quality NFL passer, and at just 21 years old, he has plenty of time to continue his development. The problem is that McCarthy only tossed 22 touchdowns in his final year in college, including 2,991 yards and four touchdowns. McCarthy did have a few quality performances, including 335 passing yards against Purdue and 287 yards and four touchdowns against Michigan State. He’s also capable of running the football, collecting 340 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

McCarthy has limitations regarding his experience and playing behind a stout Michigan offensive line. Entering the NFL, he will have to adjust to more pressure in the pocket and throwing the ball in a heavy passing offense. However, the Giants hired Brian Daboll to develop quarterbacks, and that is exactly what they should be trying to do if they manage to secure one of the top prospects.

Alternatively, the Giants can reassure the wide receiver position with an elite chip prospect like Malik Nabers. At 20 years old, Nabers had great meetings with several NFL teams, specifically noting the Giants and the connection he had with Daboll.

Nabers recorded 1,568 yards of the air, including 14 touchdowns. In other words, he recorded about half the amount of passing yards McCarthy threw for last season, which is quite impressive considering quarterbacks tend to spread the ball around to a number of pass-catchers.

Some would ask if the Giants do draft Nabers, who will be throwing in the football? Jones will likely miss most of the summer rehabbing from his torn ACL and may not even return for Week 1. Of course, Nabers would be in his rookie season, so the Giants could still move on and find another quarterback in the future with a young core of offensive weapons already in place.

The question remains: Do the Giants like McCarthy enough to reach for him at 6th overall, or are they content with taking a blue-chip prospect with proven statistics at the collegiate level?