Andrew Thomas anchors the left tackle spot, and that is where the Giants’ offensive line conversation usually stops. Jaxson Dart’s Year 2 leap and John Harbaugh’s run-first identity actually hinge on the three spots next to Thomas, where the Giants are starting two holdovers coming off shaky seasons and a rookie at right guard. A quarterback cannot climb if the pocket caves in the middle.

The Giants spent a top-10 pick to upgrade one interior spot. The other two are the question marks that will decide whether this offense functions.

The rookie is the upgrade

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Francis Mauigoa is the reason for optimism on the interior. The No. 10 overall pick, acquired in the Dexter Lawrence trade, earned an 83.6 overall PFF grade and an elite 87.0 pass-blocking grade in his final season at Miami while winning the ACC’s top blocker award. A 6-foot-5, 329-pound guard with that pass-protection pedigree is a genuine Day 1 starter.

Rookies still take lumps, especially interior linemen adjusting to NFL power and stunts. Mauigoa is the long-term answer at right guard, but counting on a first-year player to be a finished product is the kind of optimism that can curdle by October.

The two holdovers are the worry

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Jon Runyan Jr. was the weak link last season. The left guard graded as the Giants’ lowest-rated offensive lineman, a step back to a 52.9 PFF mark that put him among the league’s more exploitable interior blockers, per PFF. Runyan has flashed competence in past seasons, but 2025 was a regression the Giants need him to reverse.

John Michael Schmitz carries his own pass-protection concerns at center. His pressure numbers ranked among the worst at the position for a high-snap veteran, a troubling profile for the player responsible for setting protections and snapping to a quarterback who already took too many hits as a rookie. The Giants need a third-year jump from a former second-round pick, not another middling year.

Giants interior O-line, 2026 Player 2025 context Left guard Jon Runyan Jr. 52.9 PFF, lowest-graded Giants OL Center John Michael Schmitz Pressure issues for a high-snap center Right guard Francis Mauigoa (rookie) 83.6 PFF, 87.0 pass-block at Miami

Why the interior could decide the season

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Dart’s development depends on a clean middle of the pocket. A mobile quarterback can escape edge pressure, but interior push arrives instantly and collapses the throwing platform before a play develops, which is how a young passer’s footwork and decision-making fall apart. The Giants can scheme around a shaky tackle far more easily than a leaky guard or center.

Harbaugh’s “big-on-big” identity demands the same thing up front: guards who win at the point of attack and a center who reaches the second level, the exact traits Mauigoa brings and the exact ones Runyan and Schmitz must rediscover. The depth behind them, with Daniel Faalele and Evan Neal in the mix, is unproven. The Giants invested in the trenches by drafting Mauigoa. Whether the two players flanking him hold up is the quiet question that will define the offense.