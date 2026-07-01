Arvell Reese is going to be one of the more interesting camp reads for the Giants, mostly because first-round linebackers do not get much time to be cute projects.

The Giants took Reese to bring speed and violence into the second level, and a fresh first-rounder check-in placed him directly in the early camp spotlight. Fair. New York paid real draft capital for a linebacker who should eventually change how crowded the middle of the field feels.

Arvell Reese enters with the kind of athletic profile that makes coaches dream a little too loudly in June. The question is whether the instincts and communication catch up fast enough for John Harbaugh to trust him when the pads come on.

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Giants 2026 first round draft picks Francis Mauigoa, left, and Arvell Reese throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants already have a linebacker squeeze

Tremaine Edmunds is not here to hold anyone’s hand. He is here to start, clean up space, and give the defense a veteran who has seen everything. That leaves Reese fighting for a real role without the benefit of being the only new toy in the room.

I like the fit because Reese can cover ground in a way this defense badly needed. He can chase, he can close, and he gives Dennard Wilson a more flexible body if the staff wants to move pieces around. The NFL usually makes rookie linebackers look silly at least once a week, but the tools are obvious.

Camp will tell us how aggressive New York wants to be

The Giants do not need Reese to become the defense’s savior by Week 1. They do need him to look playable quickly. Special teams snaps and sub-package work are fine early, but a first-round linebacker sitting around waiting for permission gets stale fast.

If Reese processes quickly, the Giants can be more aggressive with Edmunds and Bobby Okereke around him. If he is swimming, the staff may have to slow the plan down and take the lumps later.

This is the kind of rookie debate camp is built for. The tape will either calm everyone down or make the drumbeat louder by the second preseason game.