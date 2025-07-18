The Giants have an All-Pro upside player in new defensive weapon

The New York Giants didn’t just add a quality defensive piece with the No. 3 pick — they may have found a future star.

Abdul Carter brings a rare blend of explosiveness, strength, and versatility that jumps off the screen almost instantly.

Drafted out of Penn State, Carter enters the NFL at just 21 years old, but his game is mature beyond his age.

With the right usage, he has the tools to become an All-Pro caliber defender and cornerstone for the Giants’ defense.

Carter’s versatility makes him a unique weapon on every down

Few prospects offer the positional flexibility that Abdul Carter brings — he can impact games in multiple ways immediately.

He’s a natural off-ball linebacker, but his ability to rush the passer and spy the quarterback adds tremendous value.

During his final season at Penn State, he lined up across formations and created chaos from every possible defensive angle.

Carter’s instincts are sharp, and his pursuit speed gives the Giants an athlete who can erase mistakes in real time.

The more creative the scheme, the more Carter’s presence can elevate the entire defense and force opposing coordinators to adjust.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Production matches the hype — and the ceiling remains high

In 2023, Carter logged 734 defensive snaps, finishing with 66 pressures, 13 sacks, and 39 total tackles on the year.

Those numbers put him among the top collegiate pass rushers and highlight just how disruptive he can be off the edge.

But what separates Carter isn’t just raw stats — it’s how consistently he makes plays that flip momentum and change drives.

Whether he’s tracking down scrambling quarterbacks or closing off running lanes, he’s constantly around the ball.

At times, it looks like he’s been shot out of a cannon — a trait the Giants have lacked in recent years.

The Micah Parsons comparison isn’t far-fetched

Physically, Abdul Carter draws frequent comparisons to Micah Parsons — similar build, burst, and playing style with a mean streak.

While it’s unfair to expect a Parsons-level impact right away, the framework is undeniably similar coming out of college.

Like Parsons, Carter thrived in a hybrid role, using his twitchy athleticism to terrorize backfields and blanket short zones.

If the Giants tap into that same formula, they could be unlocking a defensive monster still in the early stages of development.

He may not dominate from Day 1, but the long-term upside is there — and it’s massive if properly unlocked.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants’ front seven could quietly become one of the league’s best

With Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux anchoring the edge, Carter becomes an X-factor in the middle of the front seven.

That trio alone could generate havoc, especially when you factor in Dexter Lawrence collapsing the pocket from the interior.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has a chess piece in Carter — someone he can deploy in unpredictable ways every series.

In the modern NFL, versatility on defense is critical, and Carter provides that in a uniquely explosive package.

If the Giants maximize his skill set, they might be fielding one of the most disruptive pass-rushing units in the league.