The Giants’ entire offense is training together already

The New York Giants have “remarkable attendance” for their player-led training out in Arizona. Big Blue’s offense has gotten together to begin preparing for the 2023 season extra early this offseason. Nearly the whole depth chart of quarterbacks and skill position players have gotten together for some offseason training.

Giants offense training together in Arizona

Every year, quarterback Daniel Jones organizes offseason training with his skill position players. This year, Jones is joined by nearly his entire offense, rather than the select few he typically sees this time of year. Among the Giants practicing in Arizona are Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodgins, and newly-signed players such as Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, and Jeff Smith:

#Giants offense training in Arizona



Daniel Jones

Tyrod Taylor

Saquon Barkley

Sterling Shepard

Darren Waller

Daniel Bellinger

Lawrence Cager

Tommy Sweeney

Dre Miller

Darius Slayton

Parris Campbell

Isaiah Hodgins

Collin Johnson

Jeff Smith

David Sills

Makai Polk

Kalil Pimpleton — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 7, 2023

It is notable that even the Giants’ newest additions are in Arizona working out with their teammates. Despite being signed mere weeks or days ago, Waller and Campbell are in Arizona, joined by the likes of Jeff Smith and Tommy Sweeney, two other newly-added players.

The Giants are a long way out from organized training as OTA Offseason Workouts kick off for Big Blue on May 16th. Seeing New York’s offense proactively getting together to get a head start on their offseason training should excite Giants fans.