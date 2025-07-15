The Giants’ entire offense is relying on the health of one key player

The New York Giants’ offense has been abysmal for the last two seasons. Part of what has been holding the unit back has been health, or a lack thereof.

The Giants’ offense has dealt with injuries to key players in each of the last two seasons, namely left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas is viewed as one of the best tackles in the NFL, but has struggled to maintain that status on the field over the last two years. In 2025, the Giants’ offense is relying on Thomas to finally stay healthy.

Andrew Thomas is one of the best left tackles in the NFL when healthy

When healthy, Thomas is one of the league’s best left tackles. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022 after making 16 starts and earning a career-high 90.3 Pro Football Focus grade across 1,173 snaps.

In 700 pass-blocking snaps that season, Thomas surrendered only 23 pressures and four sacks. He also earned a career-high 81.0 run-blocking grade on 473 run-blocking snaps.

However, Thomas has missed more games than he’s played over the last two years. He has been sidelined for 18 games, appearing in only 16 total since the start of the 2023 season.

The Giants’ offense has struggled immensely without Andrew Thomas

The last fully healthy season from Thomas came in 2022. That season, the Giants went 9-7-1, clinching a playoff berth, and winning a postseason game for the first time since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Their offense averaged 21.5 points per game that season, ranking 15th in the NFL. They surrendered only 49 sacks.

In 2023, the Giants’ offense scored only 95 points (14 points per game) in the seven games during which Thomas was sidelined. When he was on the field from Week 9 to Week 18, they scored 171 points in nine games (19 points per game).

Last season, the Giants scored 96 points (16 points per game) through the first six weeks of the season before Thomas went down with his season-ending surgery. They then scored 177 points (16 points per game) in the following 11 games with Thomas off the field.

The Giants need Thomas to be healthy in 2025

Entering 2025, the Giants need Thomas on the field. While they did add depth at left tackle (James Hudson III, Stone Forsythe, and rookie Marcus Mbow are all potential backup options), they will suffer from a significant drop-off in quality compared to Thomas, no matter who takes over the position.

The Giants overhauled their quarterback position this offseason, which many expect to lead to an improved offensive attack. However, even with Russell Wilson taking over as the new starter, the offense will struggle if Wilson doesn’t have time in the pocket to operate.

Thomas being healthy would afford Wilson the necessary time to survey the field and lead the offense. Outside of the upgrades at quarterback, the Giants didn’t make any big moves to add established talent to the offense.

But with Wilson providing stability and experience under center, and with Thomas hopefully returning to health and form, the Giants’ offense might finally be able to break out in 2025.