The Giants dropped $99.2 million upgrading the secondary

Sometimes the best way to fix a leaking roof is to tear it off and start over. That’s exactly what New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen did with the secondary this offseason.

After watching opposing quarterbacks carve them up in key moments last year, the Giants didn’t hesitate. They opened their checkbook and reset the back end of the defense with two major signings.

Jovan Holland brings leadership and deep coverage ability

The Giants wasted no time upgrading at safety, signing former Dolphins standout Jovan Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million deal.

Of that, $30.3 million is guaranteed — a hefty commitment that includes a potential out after year two with just $4 million in dead money.

This gives the Giants financial flexibility if things don’t pan out, but they’re betting that Holland’s worst season is behind him.

Last year, he didn’t record a single interception, but that was far from the norm across his four-year career.

He’s still only 25 and has totaled six interceptions and 16 pass breakups, despite allowing 13 touchdowns in coverage.

The Giants needed someone who could help replace the void left by Xavier McKinney — and Holland’s ball-hawking instincts offer real upside.

Paulson Adebo gives Giants another physical corner with upside

New York didn’t stop at safety. They also locked in former Saints corner Paulson Adebo with a three-year, $54 million deal.

Adebo’s contract includes $38.5 million guaranteed and an out after two seasons with just $5 million in dead money.

If the Giants retain him for 2027, his cap hit will climb to $19 million — a fair number if he returns to form.

At 25, Adebo is entering his prime but coming off a season where he only played 436 snaps due to injury.

Even in limited action, he allowed just one touchdown, logged three interceptions, and recorded seven pass breakups.

Back in 2023, he had a breakout season with four interceptions, 63 tackles, and over 900 snaps against top-tier competition.

Strategic spending with layered flexibility

The Giants structured both contracts to prioritize front-loaded value and long-term flexibility, which shows careful planning.

Holland and Adebo both have exit ramps after two years, limiting cap exposure if either fails to meet expectations.

At the same time, their presence should immediately raise the ceiling — and the floor — of the Giants’ secondary.

Their additions allow Deonte Banks to shift comfortably into a CB2 role, giving him a chance to develop confidence and consistency.

That ripple effect is exactly what the Giants needed — stability in the backend to match their terrifying front-seven pass rush.

A rebuilt unit ready for a fresh start

With nearly $100 million committed to a new safety and cornerback duo, the Giants aren’t just patching holes — they’re setting a tone.

This secondary isn’t just expected to hold the line. It’s built to create turnovers, play aggressive, and close out games that slipped away last year.

If Holland and Adebo stay healthy and produce like their past seasons suggest, the Giants may have finally found the right combination.

