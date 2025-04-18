The Giants could walk away with a perfect 1-2 round draft haul

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants find themselves at a pivotal crossroads with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There’s a very real desire within the building to give head coach Brian Daboll a quarterback to develop—a player he can mold into his own version of success. But there’s an equally strong case for drafting someone who can help win football games immediately.

Why Shedeur Sanders Might Not Be the Right Fit at No. 3

There’s been plenty of chatter about the Giants targeting Shedeur Sanders. He’s accurate, composed, and certainly has the name recognition. But at third overall? That may be a reach.

More importantly, Sanders wouldn’t even be the starter in 2025. With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston both on the roster, he’d likely spend the majority of the season learning from the sidelines. That’s not inherently a bad thing, but for a team that desperately needs an infusion of talent across the board, passing on a generational defensive prospect in favor of a developmental quarterback could prove costly.

The Better Move: Draft an Impact Player, Then a QB

Instead of forcing a quarterback pick at No. 3, the smarter play might be to grab a true difference-maker like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. Carter, in particular, makes the most sense—he’s a high-upside pass rusher with All-Pro potential who can immediately transform the identity of the Giants’ defense — more importantly, Hunter is probably off the board by the 2nd overall pick.

That opens the door for a much more flexible approach in Round 2, where the Giants could target Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. He’s far from a finished product, but he brings something you can’t teach: game-breaking athleticism.

Milroe’s Elite Trait Gives Him a Real Shot

Milroe’s ability as a runner is nothing short of special. He piled up nearly 900 rushing yards last season with 20 touchdowns on the ground. That type of dual-threat capability can change an offense’s ceiling, especially when paired with a coach like Daboll, who thrives on tailoring his system to fit his quarterback’s strengths.

If Milroe can develop his short and intermediate passing accuracy, he becomes a real threat—and potentially the type of quarterback who can take over a starting job within a year or two.

This Strategy Keeps the Door Open in 2026

Taking a second-round quarterback doesn’t close any future doors, either. If Milroe doesn’t pan out, the Giants are still in a position to take another swing in 2026. Investing a Day 2 pick on a player with his ceiling gives the team options, not limitations.

The Giants don’t need to force the issue at No. 3. They need to get the best player available—and the rest can fall into place with a little patience and a well-thought-out plan. Carter and Milroe could be the first big steps in that direction.