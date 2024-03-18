The Giants could get WR1-upside in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

There is a strong possibility the New York Giants will elect to take a receiver high in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Players like Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze certainly stand out as potential targets for the Giants with a 6th overall pick.

However, if they elect to secure a quarterback, they could look to the second round to find a ride receiver with substantial upside.

This is one of the deeper receiver classes the draft has ever seen, and the Giants might be able to grab an exciting prospect with the 47th pick. One option includes South Carolina pass-catcher Xavier Legette.

Despite being 23 years old, Legette has great size, at 6’1″ and 227 pounds. He came in a bit under his expected height at the Senior Bowl, but he still makes difficult plays look easy and has top-flight speed with his size.

Last season, Legette accumulated 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in an offense that had one of the worst offensive lines in college football.

Xavier Legette is the real deal. He was often double covered and even though teams knew the ball was coming to him he made plays.



He has size and speed. If Bryce can get the ball in the area of him he will make a play. He’s the draft pick I want!



The Giants Need a Receiver With Great Hands

In addition, Legette only posted a 2.7% drop rate, dropping two passes over 97 targets. He not only has tremendous hands but plenty of versatility with his alignment. Last season, he spent 34% of his snaps in the slot and 64.6% out wide, suggesting the Giants can move him around their offense and capitalize on his skill set.

Speed is one of his most underrated aspects. He recorded a 1.78 “flying 20 times,” which is the second half of the 40-yard dash. Anything under 1.8 seconds is considered elite, and Legette ranked in that threshold, meaning his top speed is one of the best in the draft class and would be in the NFL.

Many compare Legette to DK Metcalf, and some would even suggest he mirrors AJ Brown in terms of his physicality. His play strength and speed are all top-notch, which is precisely what the Giants need, given their lack of receiving talent. He does lack a bit of refinement with his release package and route running, but he has plenty of time to learn the ropes and improve in those areas.

While he may not have the explosive qualities that Nabers (who’s two years younger) does or the playmaking qualities that Odunze contains, Legette has a strong balance of tools to work with. The Giants may be able to extract maximum value out of him if they decide to pass on a receiver in the first round.