The Giants could be reconfiguring their offensive line this season

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been reconfiguring their offensive line at training camp following the first couple weeks of practice. Entering the summer, Mark Glowinski seemed to be a lock for the starting job at right guard after holding the position for the entirety of the 2022 season. However, it appears that the position might now be up for grabs.

The Giants are testing a new first-team offensive line at training camp

New York made a switch on the offensive line this week, moving Glowinski to the second line and positioning Ben Bredeson on the right side. Bredeson started eight games at left guard last season and regularly rotated in that position with Joshua Ezeudu. As Ezeudu enters his second season, the former third-round pick looks primed for a starting job at left guard.

Ezeudu split time with Bredeson at left guard last season despite struggling with injuries throughout his rookie season. Now fully healthy and running primarily with the first team, Ezeudu could be on his way to starting in his second season.

Meanwhile, second-round rookie John Michael Schmitz is running away with the starting center position. Initially, it seemed that the center position would be a positional battle between Schmitz and Bredeson. But Bredeson is likely taking one of the two guard jobs and Schmitz has been impressive at center throughout camp, putting the rookie in prime position to be the starter in Week 1.

Head coach Brian Daboll made it clear that at least one job on the offensive line is locked in. “I consider almost every spot open on our team,” Daboll said when asked about the competitions at left and right guard. But when asked if that included the left tackle spot, Daboll said, “Not left tackle (laughs).”

Right tackle also seems to be a lock for second-year tackle Evan Neal. However, with Neal currently in concussion protocol, fourth-year tackle Matt Peart is filling in at practice.

As of now, the Giants’ projected first-team offensive line is as follows:

LT Andrew Thomas

LG Joshua Ezeudu

C John Michael Schmitz

RG Ben Bredeson

RT Evan Neal

With Thomas and Neal inevitably manning down the starting tackle positions, the main position battles to keep an eye on through preseason are at the two guard spots. Left and right guard are both up for grabs as Glowinski fights to keep his starting job while Ezeudu looks to take a big step forward in his second season.

Bredeson has quietly been one of Big Blue’s most reliable offensive linemen since last summer, making him a lock for one of the two starting guard spots. Meanwhile, the Giants have high expectations for their rookie center as Schmitz likely opens the season with a starting gig.