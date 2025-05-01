The Giants believe they have a Josh Allen situation on their hands

Every NFL team dreams of drafting a quarterback who can reshape the franchise and redefine expectations overnight.

The New York Giants hope they’ve done just that with Jaxson Dart, their 25th overall pick in this year’s draft.

He’s got the swagger, arm talent, and mobility that coaches crave — but unlocking that potential won’t happen overnight.

In fact, the Giants are being honest with themselves about what this development arc could actually look like.

They’ve done this before, and they know how rocky the road can be before a young quarterback becomes the real deal.

Schoen sees parallels to Buffalo, but with better support

General manager Joe Schoen spoke this week about Dart’s journey and how it mirrors another star’s early development curve.

“We went through this with Josh Allen, but we didn’t have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston at the time,” Schoen said, via Sirius XM radio.

Back in Buffalo, Allen was raw — full of talent but far from ready to lead an offense immediately.

Now, the Giants are applying those lessons while surrounding Dart with proven veterans who can help accelerate the process.

That’s a big difference from trying to teach from scratch without experienced voices in the quarterback room.

Dart’s upside is real — and it starts with his arm

Last season at Ole Miss, Dart completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,276 yards and 29 touchdowns with only six picks.

He posted a 77.7% adjusted completion rate and threw one of the best deep balls in college football.

He’s 6’2″, 225 pounds with a compact release, quick feet, and enough athleticism to extend plays outside the pocket.

Dart isn’t just a pocket passer — he has a running back’s mentality when he tucks the ball and runs.

That can be thrilling but dangerous, and the Giants will need to balance his aggressiveness with smarter situational awareness.

The traits Daboll loves — and the flaws they’ll have to fix

Head coach Brian Daboll has always favored quarterbacks who play with fearlessness and push the ball downfield with confidence.

Dart checks that box, but sometimes his aggressive mindset leads to unnecessary risks and drive-killing turnovers.

That’s where this developmental year becomes so critical — teaching him when to go for it and when to live another play.

Luckily, he’ll have veterans like Wilson and Winston to model decision-making and daily preparation without the pressure to perform immediately.

Letting him sit, learn, and absorb the offense is the smartest thing the Giants can do right now.

A long view with big potential

The Giants believe they’ve found their next franchise quarterback, but they’re not forcing him into the fire just yet.

That patience could pay off big if Dart’s tools translate to the NFL the way Daboll and Schoen believe they will.

He’s not a finished product, but the foundation is solid — now it’s about shaping the edges and trusting the process.

If the Giants do this right, they might look back on Dart as the turning point for a new era.

