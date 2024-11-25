The Giants are in the process of destroying another 1st round talent

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ struggles with developing young talent are becoming a glaring issue, overshadowing any glimpses of potential within their roster. What should be a team on the rise after investing heavily in high draft picks has instead become a case study in eroding player confidence. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers and second-year cornerback Deonte Banks are two prominent examples of players who are suffering from the Giants’ mismanagement.

Malik Nabers Takes Aim at the Giants’ Coaching Staff

Malik Nabers, one of the team’s few offensive bright spots, did not hold back after Sunday’s 30–0 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do?”

Nabers explicitly pointed to the coaching staff, not the quarterback position, as the root of the offense’s struggles. His frustration centered on the lack of targets early in the game, with the team failing to scheme plays to involve their top playmaker when the game was still within reach.

“Obviously, it ain’t the quarterback. Same outcome as when we had DJ at quarterback.”

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The fact that the Giants didn’t even attempt a simple screen pass to Nabers in the first half reflects poorly on head coach Brian Daboll’s play-calling and game-planning. By the time Nabers started getting opportunities, the game was already out of hand, further emphasizing the team’s inability to maximize its best assets.

Deonte Banks: A Promising Career in Jeopardy

On the defensive side, Deonte Banks is another young player whose trajectory is being derailed. After a promising rookie season in which he allowed 644 yards in coverage, four touchdowns, and a solid 57.6% reception rate, Banks has regressed significantly in his second year. He has already surrendered 546 yards, six touchdowns, and seen his reception rate balloon to 71.9%.

A lack of confidence and visible frustration has been evident in Banks’ play, leading to multiple benchings. His struggles are not solely his fault. The Giants have failed to provide him with a competent CB2 to help shoulder the load, forcing him to bear the brunt of challenging matchups with minimal support.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Pattern of Neglecting Player Growth

The issues with Banks and Nabers are not isolated. The Giants have exhibited a troubling trend of mishandling young talent across the roster. Second-year center John Michael Schmitz, who was a bright spot in his rookie season, is now showing signs of regression. Despite a promising rookie class in 2024, the team has not translated those individual successes into overall improvement, which is a damning indictment of the coaching staff and front office.

This pattern reflects an organizational failure to foster growth, with the Giants appearing to blame individual players rather than taking accountability for systemic shortcomings. Young players like Banks need to feel supported and protected as they navigate the transition to the NFL. Instead, they are left to fend for themselves in a chaotic and unsupportive environment.

The Impact of Losing Leadership

The departure of safety Xavier McKinney has been particularly damaging for the Giants’ defense. As a veteran leader, McKinney provided a stabilizing presence that allowed younger players like Banks to develop in a more structured environment. Without him, the defense lacks leadership and cohesion, and the impact is evident on the field.

This lack of leadership isn’t confined to the defense. On offense, the absence of a clear identity and consistent strategy has led to similar issues. Players like Nabers, who should be thriving, are instead vocalizing their frustrations with the direction of the team.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

What Needs to Change?

If the Giants hope to salvage their young talent and prevent further erosion of confidence, they need to make leadership and veteran support a priority. For Banks, signing a competent CB2 in the offseason should be at the top of the list. A veteran cornerback can provide mentorship and allow Banks to regain his footing without being overwhelmed by constant pressure.

For the offense, the focus must shift to better play-calling and game planning that puts players like Nabers in a position to succeed. The coaching staff needs to be more intentional about involving their best playmakers early and often rather than relying on desperation plays once the game is out of reach.

The Clock Is Ticking

The Giants’ inability to develop their young talent has left them at a crossroads. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are under increasing pressure as the team spirals further into dysfunction. If they cannot turn things around and demonstrate a clear plan for growth, ownership may have no choice but to clean house.

Time is running out, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Giants’ future hinges on their ability to reverse this trend and create an environment where their young players can thrive. If they fail, another wasted generation of talent will fall victim to the team’s mismanagement.