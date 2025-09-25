The Giants are baptizing their rookie quarterback by fire

The New York Giants are preparing to roll with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 4 and for the remainder of the season.

On paper, the Giants have one of the toughest, if not the toughest, schedules in the league. They face a gauntlet of tough opponents, especially over the next few weeks as Dart is taking over.

Giants are throwing Jaxson Dart into the mix during a tough stretch on their schedule

Dart will be baptized by fire with a difficult stretch of opponents to start his NFL career.

The Giants’ next six opponents (their passing yards allowed per game) [and their record]:

Los Angeles Chargers (182.0, 9/32) [3-0]

New Orleans Saints (210.0, 17/32) [0-3]

Philadelphia Eagles (185.7, 11/32) [3-0]

Denver Broncos (212.7, 18/32) [1-2]

The Chargers and Eagles are two of the best teams in football. A rookie trotting out to play against them in three of their first five starts is no easy task.

Even the Denver Broncos, although they have a 1-2 record, are viewed as one of the more talented defenses in the NFL on paper. They allowed only 18.3 points per game in 2024, the third-best mark in the NFL behind only the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Every game is a must-win matchup for the Giants

Dart will need to face a string of tough defenses to open his career with Big Blue. Additionally, two of his first five matchups are divisional opponents (both being the Eagles).

Over the last ten years, the Giants have a 4-16 record against the Eagles — an embarrassing statistic that they would like to correct as soon as possible. However, that might be difficult considering the Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions, look like juggernauts again, while the Giants look like a top-five pick candidate.

At 0-3, the Giants need to start stacking some wins. Their season is all but lost, unless the rookie can step in, provide a spark, and create change.

Dart has a tall task ahead of him.