The Giants are about to change their offensive play-caller… again

The New York Giants are turning back the clock in hopes of finally unlocking their offensive identity under Brian Daboll.

After taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka last season, Daboll is reportedly reversing course for 2025.

Kafka is expected to regain control of the offense, a move that signals both reflection and necessity heading into training camp.

Last season’s offensive output was among the league’s worst, and Daboll’s decision to manage it himself didn’t yield the intended results.

Daboll overextended himself as offense spiraled

Daboll took the reins during a turbulent season, hoping to steady the ship through sheer force of will and firsthand control.

Instead, the team crumbled under mounting pressure, finishing second-to-last in scoring with just 16.1 points per game.

Only the Cleveland Browns were worse, and their quarterback carousel at least offered a partial excuse.

Daboll may have wanted to “live and die by the sword,” but the sword never left the sheath as the offense stagnated.

The quarterback play was poor, injuries mounted, and the Giants lacked any consistent identity on that side of the ball.

Daboll’s attention was stretched thin, juggling too many roles while the foundational structure of the team deteriorated around him.

Kafka’s return brings hope for renewed structure

Kafka showed promise in his first year, guiding the Giants to a surprise playoff run behind Daniel Jones’ career-best campaign.

That season now feels like a distant memory, with Jones unable to replicate anything close to that performance in 2024.

Still, Kafka earned credit for maximizing limited weapons and masking flaws with creative play sequencing and timely calls.

Having him focus solely on that task again should restore clarity and allow Daboll to clean up other issues across the roster.

From managing player development to ensuring sideline discipline, Daboll now has more room to lead without carrying every burden.

The Russell Wilson factor adds new wrinkles

The addition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson adds another layer of intrigue to the Giants’ decision to shift responsibilities.

Wilson brings experience, leadership, and a higher football IQ than Jones, allowing Kafka more flexibility in-game.

That pairing could produce immediate improvements, especially in situational football where the Giants consistently failed last season.

If Kafka and Wilson can find quick chemistry, the offense may finally gain rhythm and confidence — both sorely missed in 2024.

It’s also an opportunity for Daboll to operate more like a CEO, something most elite head coaches eventually embrace.

It’s time for Daboll to focus on what matters most

The best leaders know when to step back and let others lead in their areas of expertise — this is Daboll’s moment to do that.

Rather than battling for control, he must focus on restoring organizational discipline, efficient communication, and team culture.

Kafka was hired for a reason, and the offense he designed in 2022 gave fans a brief glimpse of what this team could become.

With Daboll focusing on the big picture and Kafka driving the offensive engine, the Giants are finally aligning their priorities.

If they stay the course, this could be the balance that finally pulls the franchise back from the brink.