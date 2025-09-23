The Giants actually have a dynamic tackle duo everybody is overlooking

For years, the New York Giants have lived with the stigma of having one of the league’s worst offensive lines. Countless resources have been poured into fixing the group, but stability always felt out of reach. On Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, though, the Giants may have finally seen the turning point — and it came in the form of a dominant performance from both of their starting tackles.

Andrew Thomas returns in top form

Andrew Thomas made his long-awaited return, and his impact was felt immediately. On just over a dozen pass-blocking snaps, he didn’t allow a single pressure. More impressively, he stood tall against one of the NFL’s most feared defenders in Chris Jones, neutralizing him when matched head-to-head.

Thomas’ performance reinforced why the Giants invested heavily in him with a five-year deal worth $117.5 million. His ability to stabilize the blind side is not just about protecting the quarterback — it’s about setting the tone for the entire offense. For a team preparing to eventually hand the reins to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, that reliability on the edge is priceless.

Jermaine Eluemunor steps up on the right side

If Thomas was the highlight of the left side, Jermaine Eluemunor provided the balance on the right. Over 42 pass-blocking snaps, Eluemunor surrendered only one pressure, showcasing the consistency that has defined his career.

At 30 years old, Eluemunor is entering a contract year, and the timing couldn’t be better for him. While he may not command top-of-the-market money, his play suggests he could land somewhere in the $12–14 million per year range (double his current yearly salary). For the Giants, that number is more than reasonable given the stability he brings. Even if age eventually chips away at his mobility, Eluemunor’s versatility makes him a valuable piece who could slide inside to guard if needed.

A critical pairing for Jaxson Dart’s development

The presence of two reliable tackles cannot be overstated, especially for a team preparing to break in a rookie quarterback. Jaxson Dart, who looms as the future starter, will need a clean pocket to develop confidence at the NFL level. Young quarterbacks often struggle when pressured consistently, and the Giants finally have the personnel to minimize that problem on the edges.

Think of it like building a house: Thomas and Eluemunor are the foundation posts. If they’re solid, everything else has a chance to function. Without them, the structure collapses no matter how much is invested elsewhere.

The lingering interior concerns

While the tackle positions appear set, the interior of the line remains a looming issue. The Giants are expected to overhaul their center position and could look to upgrade both guard spots in the offseason. Whether that comes through free agency or the draft, changes seem inevitable.

One name to watch is rookie Marcus Mbow, who has flashed as a swing tackle. The Giants could even experiment with him inside at guard or center to maximize depth down the road. The more flexibility this unit develops, the better positioned it will be to support the offense long term.

Why the Giants must retain Eluemunor

With Thomas locked in for the long haul, the decision now rests on whether to keep Eluemunor beyond 2025. Given his consistency, versatility, and the importance of shielding Dart, the Giants should be aggressive in trying to retain him. Unlike past years when offensive line decisions felt like throwing darts in the dark, this pairing gives New York a chance to build real continuity.

For a franchise that has too often been defined by its failures up front, having Thomas and Eluemunor in place finally gives the Giants something they haven’t had in a long time: stability.