The Arizona Cardinals sent shockwaves through the NFL today after releasing veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins. The New York Giants, who were in the market for a No.1 receiver this offseason, could be a potential suitor for the three-time All-Pro.

Should the Giants try to sign DeAndre Hopkins?

Hopkins would instantly become the No. 1 receiver on the Giants if they were to sign him. Despite his age (30 years old), Hopkins is still considered one of the best receivers in the NFL. He posted 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 despite playing in only nine games (suspended for the first six weeks of the season, and injured for the final two).

Throughout his career, Hopkins has routinely been one of the top receivers in the league. The three-time All-Pro is expected to have a competitive market in free agency. The Kansas City Chiefs have already spoken to Hopkins and are expected to pursue him heavily, as will multiple teams.

The league-wide interest in acquiring Hopkins could cause a bidding war. Big Blue does not seem to be in a position to pay up for Hopkins. The Giants currently have just $3.8 million in salary cap space (Over The Cap).

Granted, New York could make some roster moves to free up space for Hopkins. Potential contract extensions for Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson, and Saquon Barkley would give Big Blue around $20 million to work with. That should be enough to sign Hopkins, however, they would be doing so at the expense of their future cap space.

Hopkins’ previous deal paid him an average annual salary of $27.25 million. His next deal should come with a significant pay cut, however, he will likely still fetch at least $15-20 million per year. The Giants may not be willing to meet Hopkins’ contractual demands, despite the level of impact he could have on their offense.

Combining Hopkins with TE Darren Waller and RB Saquon Barkley would provide the Giants’ offense with three elite playmakers. If everyone were to stay healthy, the expectations would be for QB Daniel Jones to lead one of the top offenses in the NFL. With Hopkins in the lineup, those expectations would be realistic.

The bottom line is, signing Hopkins is likely a long shot. Hopkins is still an elite player who will command a competitive market and a high salary. But if the Giants were to land the former All-Pro, it could be the kind of roster move that puts them in the league’s upper echelon.