Should the Giants trade up for the top WR in the Draft?

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs after a catch in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be in the market for an offensive weapon this offseason following a 2022 season riddled with inconsistency from the wide receiver position. Thankfully, the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with receiving talent. The Giants are very likely to find their WR1 in this year’s draft. However, New York holds the 25th pick in the draft, making it possible that the top prospects are off the board by the time the Giants are on the clock.

Quentin Johnston out of TCU is getting a lot of buzz as the top wide receiver prospect in this year’s draft class. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Johnston projects as the prototypical X-receiver that Big Blue is looking for. But if the Giants want to land Johnston, they may need to trade up for him.

Should the Giants trade up to draft Quentin Johnston?

Most mock drafts have the Giants taking the best wide receiver available with the 25th pick. But most mock drafts do not include trades and cannot accurately predict how many receivers will be off the board by the time the Giants are on the clock. With so many wide receivers expected off the board early in this year’s draft, the Giants may need to trade up to get their guy, especially if that guy is Quentin Johnston.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com has Quentin Johnston to New York in his latest mock draft, explaining that “adding a lengthy playmaker with burst and 50-50 skills makes sense” for the Giants. Johnston declared for the NFL Draft following a dominant 2022 junior season at TCU where he totaled 1,069 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Quentin Johnston has scored a touchdown in 4 straight games! He’s been a problem for defenses and no answer has been found!pic.twitter.com/85wDJ7gKGI — Full-Time Dame ? (@DP_NFL) October 29, 2022

Johnston is projected to run a 4.3s 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine next month. The Draft Network describes the TCU product as “one of the most athletically gifted receivers of the past decade.” TDN describes Johnston as a receiver with a “rare combination of size, speed, and quickness.”

Johnston forced 45 missed tackles across three seasons at TCU. He is so tough to bring down in the open field and even flashes an ability to drag defenders along. If you can get the ball to Johnston in open space, then watch out. This guy has “big play” written all over him. PFF on Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston “has the perfect build for an NFL receiver,” according to PFF. Johnston forced 18 missed tackles this season ranking eighth among Power Five receivers (PFF). He is a versatile weapon that makes plays after the catch in addition to being a menacing outside receiver that can win jump balls with ease.

The New York Giants need to pair a dominant outside receiver with Daniel Jones this offseason. Quentin Johnston perfectly fits the bill as an elite deep-threat wide receiver with the size and speed to dominate on the outside. Drafting Johnston is easier said than done, as New York will likely need to sacrifice some mid-round picks to move up and land the TCU wide receiver. But if the Giants do trade up for Quentin Johnston, they will be drafting the top outside wide receiver in the class and getting a truly unique playmaker for their offense.