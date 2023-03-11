Should the Giants target WR Adam Thielen on the free agent market?

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in the market for a wide receiver this offseason and a new name has entered the market. Veteran WR Adam Thielen was just released by the Minnesota Vikings and could be viewed as one of the top talents in free agency.

Should the Giants sign Adam Thielen in free agency?

The Vikings cut Adam Thielen after nine seasons with the franchise. At 32 years old, Thielen will be one of the top veteran options on the market. Thielen has been to two Pro Bowls and is still a reliable receiving option at this stage in his NFL career.

In 2022, Thielen recorded 716 receiving yards on 70 receptions with six touchdowns while playing complementary to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings relied on Thielen as their dependable secondary receiving option and he delivered, dropping just two passes on 107 targets (1.9% drop rate).

The Giants could target Adam Thielen this offseason as he could be had on a cost-effective contract. Thielen is entering the twilight stages of his career but would still be able to provide the Giants’ offense with a dependable receiving option that it desperately needs.

in honor of adam thielen, i would like to take y’all back to his 2018 season.



– 113 REC

– 1373 yards

– 9 TDS

– 8 straight 100 yard games to start the season????



thank you for everything, adam. always a viking in my heart. pic.twitter.com/zmxwLo3Jgh — ??? (@GCBee7) March 10, 2023

Signing Adam Thielen may not be worth it, however, for a Giants offense that needs to acquire a primary receiving threat. At this stage in his career, Thielen works well as a second or third option for an offense while working primarily out of the slot. The main need for the New York Giants is a dynamic outside wide receiver. Adam Thielen is still a solid player, but he may not fit the need of the Giants entering the 2023 season.