Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are entering the 2023 offseason with a slew of wide receivers set to become free agents. On that list is Darius Slayton, the team’s leading receiver from the 2022 regular season. The Giants need to decide whether or not they want to extend Slayton as he enters free agency for the first time in his career.

Should the Giants extend WR Darius Slayton?

Despite entering the 2022 season buried on the Giants’ depth chart, Darius Slayton managed to work his way into the starting lineup and finish the year as Big Blue’s top receiving option. Slayton led the team with 724 receiving yards as Daniel Jones’s favorite weapon.

The Giants seemed ready to move on from Darius Slayton last offseason before deciding to keep him around at a reduced price for the 2022 season. Big Play Slay managed to exceed all expectations and make a profound impact on the Giants’ offense this season.

Darius Slayton may not be the number-one receiver that the Giants are looking for, but he is a quality depth piece that has proven to be an impactful player when thrust into the starting lineup. Throughout his career, Slayton has started 40 games for the Giants, totaling 170 receptions for 2,554 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons.

The Giants could likely extend Slayton on a low-cost, short-term contract. His projected market value per Spotrac is an annual salary of $3.5 million. Spotrac projects a two-year, $7 million deal for Darius Slayton in free agency. This cost might be well worth it for the Giants considering Slayton’s ability to produce with Daniel Jones and his familiarity with the coaching staff and the offensive scheme.

New York needs to add more depth to its receiving corps this offseason, however, retaining some of the depth they have in Darius Slayton is also a good idea. Keeping continuity for Daniel Jones is crucial as the Giants head into 2023. The New York Giants should look to extend Darius Slayton and allow him to continue to contribute to their offense as a quality depth piece.