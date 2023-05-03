New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) recovers the ball on a Carolina Panther turnover during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Carolina Panthers Panthers At Giants

New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is entering the final season of his three-year contract signed in 2021. Despite starting 23 games for New York over the past two seasons, the team has made no effort so far to extend him past this upcoming season.

Reports seem to indicate that the Giants will let Jackson play out the final year of his deal. After drafting CB Deonte Banks in the first round of this year’s draft, New York seemingly has a succession plan in place for Jackson’s eventual departure. However, in two season with the team, Jackson has proven to be one of the defense’s most valuable players. One may argue that the veteran CB has done more than enough to warrant a contract extension.

Should the Giants extend CB Adoree’ Jackson?

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, “There have been no indications the Giants want to extend Jackson as he enters the final year of his contract. They seem content to let him play out this season then reassess.”

In 2022, Jackson started 10 games for the Giants, totaling seven passes defended, 51 combined tackles, and two tackles for loss with zero interceptions. Despite his lack of forced turnovers, Jackson still proved his value to the team during the postseason.

New York was without Jackson for seven weeks during the regular season after the veteran CB suffered a knee injury while returning a punt in Week 11. During that stretch, opposing wide receivers were running free in the secondary.

In Week 16 versus the Minnesota Vikings, All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson totaled 12 receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. The Giants did not have an answer for Jefferson with Jackson out of the lineup.

Jackson held Jefferson to only 47 yards with zero touchdowns in the Giants’ Wild Card victory against the Vikings. The 27-year-old CB proved to be the difference between winning and losing in Minnesota.

Considering his impact on the defense, it is surprising that the Giants are not looking to extend Jackson heading into 2023. However, it is worth noting that Jackson has missed 11 games with injuries across his last two seasons with the team. His age and injury history are likely the reason for New York’s skepticism.

If the Giants decide to let Jackson play out the final year of his deal, they will still have the option to extend him at the end of the season.

Jackson will be 28-years-old by season’s end. If he manages to stay healthy continue to play at a high level despite his age, then it would make sense for New York to extend Jackson. However, if Jackson shows signs of decline, it may be time to move on and give Deonte Banks the keys to the secondary.