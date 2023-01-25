Should the Giants extend budding receiver on multi-year deal?

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Hodgins was the biggest surprise performer for the New York Giants this season. The Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers at the mid-way point of the season after he was released from the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Hodgins quickly emerged as the Giants’ top receiving option and has been coined a “secret superstar” in the media. As the Giants enter the offseason, general manager Joe Schoen has a lot of work to do to bolster the offense’s playmakers. Before looking to bring in reinforcements, however, the Giants should extend Isaiah Hodgins to a multi-year deal.

Why the Giants should sign Isaiah Hodgins to a long-term extension

Isaiah Hodgins wants to remain with the Giants. According to Art Stapleton, Hodgins is “hopeful the team will bring him back” as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. In order for that to happen, the Giants simply have to extend a qualifying offer (a one-year contract at the league minimum salary) to Hodgins and he will be unable to negotiate with another team.

A qualifying offer is just the first step, however. This would lock Hodgins in for the 2023 season, but make him a free agent in 2024. Hodgins told Stapleton that he would “love” for a longer-term deal to happen.

The Giants found a diamond in the rough with Isaiah Hodgins. He hauled in four receiving touchdowns this season, tied for the most on the team, and added 351 yards on 33 receptions. Hodgins finished third on the team in receiving yards despite playing in only eight games this season. At just 24 years old, Isaiah Hodgins is a young, talented player whom the Giant should make part of their long-term plans.

ISAIAH HODGINS CANNOT BE STOPPED!! Giants score back-to-back TDs, Jones with an absolute STRIKE! #NYG pic.twitter.com/GqzV9Q55do — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) January 15, 2023

Isaiah Hodgins caught a touchdown pass in four of his last five games during the regular season. In the postseason, he led the Giants in receiving yards after totaling eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown versus the Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

Hodgins has clearly established himself as one of the Giants’ most promising offensive playmakers. Entering just his third season in the NFL, Hodgins is a dynamic, young player with a well of untapped potential. The New York Giants would be wise to sign Isaiah Hodgins to a long-term extension.