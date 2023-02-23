Should the Giants consider WR Robert Woods on a team-friendly deal?

Dec 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates after a first down catch during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in the market for a wide receiver this offseason and another talented wideout was just added to the market. The Tennessee Titans released WR Robert Woods following one season with the team. Woods is immediately one of the best wide receivers on the open market upon his release. The Giants could consider targeting the veteran receiver on a team-friendly deal this offseason.

Should the Giants consider WR Robert Woods in free agency?

Robert Woods is coming off the worst statistical season of his career. He totaled a career-low 527 receiving yards in Tennessee this season with just two touchdowns on 53 receptions. The Titans released Woods to save $12 million against the cap.

The Giants are in the market for a new WR1 this off-season. Robert Woods will not fit that role, however, he could serve as a solid low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 in an offense needing additional playmakers.

At 30 years old, Robert Woods is entering the twilight of his career. The 2023 season will be Woods’s 11th in the NFL and his fourth time playing for a new team. Woods is far removed from the best seasons of his career, having failed to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark since 2019.

Considering his declining play and inclining age, Woods should have a limited market in free agency. If the Giants were to target Woods, they could attempt to acquire him on a team-friendly, short-term deal.

Robert Woods is an excellent route-runner and a reliable wide receiver, albeit with a limited athletic profile. Signing Woods should not be the Giants’ top priority this offseason. Woods would do little to solve the Giants’ need for a WR1.

However, if Big Blue is able to acquire their primary receiver this offseason, they could circle back around to Woods as a secondary receiving option on a team-friendly deal. But the New York Giants possess one of the youngest rosters in the NFL and are determined to continue to build through youth, making Woods an unlikely acquisition.