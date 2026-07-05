John Michael Schmitz is not the flashiest Giants extension candidate, but he might be the most practical one.

Schmitz outpaced Kayvon Thibodeaux and Deonte Banks in a fan vote asking which rookie-deal player is most likely to land a second contract with the team.

John Michael Schmitz has played 41 games with 41 starts, and the case is simple enough: centers cost less than edge rushers, continuity matters, and Jaxson Dart does not need a new voice over the ball every fall.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Giants can keep stability at center

This is less about star power and more about what the Giants are trying to protect. Dart is the expensive part of the plan now, and a center who handles calls, keeps the operation clean and grows with him has real value.

Thibodeaux and Banks still carry the premium-position appeal. They also carry more volatility, more price risk and more pressure to prove they are core players in camp.

Schmitz is not perfect, and the Giants should not hand him anything before pads come on. His contract path is cleaner because center is easier to price and harder to replace casually once the quarterback is developing.

The Giants can wait before paying

I would still wait. The Giants do not need to rush a center extension in July when they can watch a few months of Dart, protection calls and run-game communication first.

If Schmitz looks steady again, this becomes a sensible extension. Not a splashy one, but a move that helps the offensive line stay settled around Dart.