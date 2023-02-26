Should the Giants consider extending CB Adoree’ Jackson?

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) recovers the ball on a Carolina Panther turnover during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Carolina Panthers Panthers At Giants

The New York Giants will be on the search for a cornerback to put in their starting lineup opposite of Adoree’ Jackson this offseason. Jackson was by far the Giants’ best cornerback in the 2022 season, despite missing several weeks with a knee injury. He will continue to be a focal point in Big Blue’s secondary, however, Jackson’s contract is coming to a close.

The Giants signed Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal in 2021. The 27-year-old cornerback is entering the final year of his deal with a $19 million cap hit. Jackson’s status with New York is not in question, however, his 2023 salary could be. Big Blue could lower his cap hit with a contract extension this offseason.

Should the Giants extend Adoree’ Jackson?

Extending Adoree’ Jackson would free up $7.9 million in salary cap space for the Giants in 2023 (OverTheCap). Granted, New York could save $8.6 million by cutting Jackson. However, that would leave a massive hole in the Giants’ defense that would be difficult to fill in just one offseason.

Jackson will undoubtedly be back with the Giants in 2023. His $19 million cap hit for the upcoming season is steep, yet fair value for a CB1. The Giants’ primary mission should be to retain Jackson and pair him with a solid CB2 on the other side of the field.

Adoree’ Jackson played in 10 regular season games in 2022 before suffering an MCL injury that kept him sidelined until the postseason. In those 10 games, Jackson recorded 51 combined tackles, seven passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Jackson proved to be a real difference-maker in the postseason, holding Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson to only 47 yards with zero touchdowns in the Giants’ Wild Card victory. In that game, Adoree’ Jackson proved his worth to Big Blue and demonstrated his tremendous value in Wink Martindale’s defense.

The Giants should consider extending Adoree’ Jackson this offseason to lock in their primary cornerback long-term. Jackson has exceeded the expectations of the three-year deal he signed in 2021, which aimed to pay him as the team’s CB2 opposite of James Bradberry. Upon Bradberry’s departure, Jackson was thrust into the primary role and excelled for the Giants.

Extending Adoree’ Jackson would allow the Giants to free up cap space this offseason. That money could be allocated to a CB2 opposite of Jackson, or toward the extensions of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Additionally, extending Jackson will guarantee the Giants a solid veteran cornerback in their lineup for the foreseeable future.