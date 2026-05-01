While the Giants are currently balancing a busy offseason, defensive captain Brian Burns is preparing to lead a different kind of squad — not onto the football field, but onto the diamond. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, Clover Stadium in Pomona will host an action-packed charity softball game pitting Giants legends against the current roster.

This year’s event, held in collaboration with Joe Ruback (better known as License Plate Guy), carries a profound personal weight for Burns: the proceeds benefit Hype 4 Life, an organization dedicated to supporting autistic children—a cause near and dear to the superstar pass rusher, whose own nephew lives with autism.

Rosters Set for the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game: 100 Giants to Attend

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) reacts in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The charity softball game rosters, which were officially announced today, promise a nostalgic yet competitive showdown for the Big Blue faithful. Fans can expect to see current stars like Brian Burns and Jaxson Dart testing their swing against franchise icons from the Super Bowl eras.

Team Burns

Brian Burns

Malik Nabers

Jameis Winston

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Russell Wilson

Andrew Thomas

Tyrone Tracy Jr

Jaxson Dart

Cameron Skattebo

Patrick Ricard

Isaiah Likely

Theo Johnson

Arvell Reese

Francis Mauigoa

Colton Hood

Malachi Fields

Bobby Jamison-Travis

J.C Davis

Jack Kelly

Darius Slayton

Jevon Holland

Gunner Olszewski

Tyler Nubin

Deonte Banks

Micah McFadden

Darius Alexander

Dru Phillips

Thomas Fidone

Jason Pinnock

Beau Brade

Greg Newsome

Devin Singletary

Isaiah Hodgins

Art Green

Calvin Austin

Aaron Stinnie

Darius Muasau

Zach Triner

Dalen Cambre

Caleb Murphy

John Michael Schmitz Jr

Chauncey Golston

Elizabeth Mason

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Sr. (BUCCS)

Stanley Mcclover

Ivy Harrington (Ms. NJ, USA)

Roy Robertson-Harris

Janarius Robinson (Chiefs)

Brandon Johnson

Team Jacobs

Jacobs

Bradshaw

Manningham

Wilson

Tyree

Tuck

Manning

Hedgecock

Hynoski

Boley

Scott

Nicks

Moore

G. Jones

Depalma

Toomer

Boss

Douglas

Rolle

Grant

Alford

Amukamara

Suebert

O’Hara

Snee

Blackmon

DRC

Hankins

Canty

Wright

Casillas

Daniels

James II

Armstead

London

Baker

Hampton

Way

Hanson

Pelphrey

With LPG at the helm of the promotion, the atmosphere at Clover Stadium is expected to be electric, providing a community-focused breather before the intensity of training camp takes over in July. This year’s event will also feature a sports card and Pokèmon card show.

Securing Your Seat at Clover Stadium

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The true “MVP” of the May 30th festivities will be the Hype 4 Life foundation. Brian Burns has been vocal about his commitment to autism awareness, and this game provides a massive platform to raise funds for specialized programs and resources. The goal is to raise $1 million to lift autism-affected families worldwide.

For fans looking to witness this legendary showdown in person, tickets for the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game are available now and can be found at spidagame.com. Standard entry tickets start at $45.during warmups.