While the Giants are currently balancing a busy offseason, defensive captain Brian Burns is preparing to lead a different kind of squad — not onto the football field, but onto the diamond. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, Clover Stadium in Pomona will host an action-packed charity softball game pitting Giants legends against the current roster.
This year’s event, held in collaboration with Joe Ruback (better known as License Plate Guy), carries a profound personal weight for Burns: the proceeds benefit Hype 4 Life, an organization dedicated to supporting autistic children—a cause near and dear to the superstar pass rusher, whose own nephew lives with autism.
Rosters Set for the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game: 100 Giants to Attend
The charity softball game rosters, which were officially announced today, promise a nostalgic yet competitive showdown for the Big Blue faithful. Fans can expect to see current stars like Brian Burns and Jaxson Dart testing their swing against franchise icons from the Super Bowl eras.
Team Burns
- Brian Burns
- Malik Nabers
- Jameis Winston
- Kayvon Thibodeaux
- Russell Wilson
- Andrew Thomas
- Tyrone Tracy Jr
- Jaxson Dart
- Cameron Skattebo
- Patrick Ricard
- Isaiah Likely
- Theo Johnson
- Arvell Reese
- Francis Mauigoa
- Colton Hood
- Malachi Fields
- Bobby Jamison-Travis
- J.C Davis
- Jack Kelly
- Darius Slayton
- Jevon Holland
- Gunner Olszewski
- Tyler Nubin
- Deonte Banks
- Micah McFadden
- Darius Alexander
- Dru Phillips
- Thomas Fidone
- Jason Pinnock
- Beau Brade
- Greg Newsome
- Devin Singletary
- Isaiah Hodgins
- Art Green
- Calvin Austin
- Aaron Stinnie
- Darius Muasau
- Zach Triner
- Dalen Cambre
- Caleb Murphy
- John Michael Schmitz Jr
- Chauncey Golston
- Elizabeth Mason
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches Sr. (BUCCS)
- Stanley Mcclover
- Ivy Harrington (Ms. NJ, USA)
- Roy Robertson-Harris
- Janarius Robinson (Chiefs)
- Brandon Johnson
Team Jacobs
- Jacobs
- Bradshaw
- Manningham
- Wilson
- Tyree
- Tuck
- Manning
- Hedgecock
- Hynoski
- Boley
- Scott
- Nicks
- Moore
- G. Jones
- Depalma
- Toomer
- Boss
- Douglas
- Rolle
- Grant
- Alford
- Amukamara
- Suebert
- O’Hara
- Snee
- Blackmon
- DRC
- Hankins
- Canty
- Wright
- Casillas
- Daniels
- James II
- Armstead
- London
- Baker
- Hampton
- Way
- Hanson
- Pelphrey
With LPG at the helm of the promotion, the atmosphere at Clover Stadium is expected to be electric, providing a community-focused breather before the intensity of training camp takes over in July. This year’s event will also feature a sports card and Pokèmon card show.
Securing Your Seat at Clover Stadium
The true “MVP” of the May 30th festivities will be the Hype 4 Life foundation. Brian Burns has been vocal about his commitment to autism awareness, and this game provides a massive platform to raise funds for specialized programs and resources. The goal is to raise $1 million to lift autism-affected families worldwide.
For fans looking to witness this legendary showdown in person, tickets for the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game are available now and can be found at spidagame.com. Standard entry tickets start at $45.during warmups.
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