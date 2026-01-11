The New York Giants are casting a wide net in their search for their next head coach, and the latest name to surface is a rising star coordinator who calls plays for one of the league’s best defenses.

According to a new report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Giants have officially requested to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula for their head coaching vacancy.

Giants Request to Interview Rams DC Chris Shula

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As general manager Joe Schoen looks to reset the culture in East Rutherford, Shula represents a youthful, high-upside defensive mind from a coaching tree that has dominated the league in recent years.

Shula, 39, is football royalty—he is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and the son of former Bengals head coach Dave Shula. But his resume is built on more than just his last name.

He has been a staple of Sean McVay’s staff in Los Angeles since 2017. Rising from an assistant linebackers coach to defensive coordinator in 2024, Shula has been groomed within one of the NFL’s most successful modern infrastructures.

Interviewing Shula signals that the Giants are tapping into the highly coveted McVay Tree yet again, looking for that blend of schematic innovation and locker room leadership.

Shula’s Elite Rams Defense

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On the field, Shula’s first year calling the defense in 2024 turned heads for its efficiency in critical situations. Despite working with a roster in transition following the retirement of Aaron Donald, Shula’s unit finished tied for fifth in the NFL in red zone efficiency (50%) and sixth in goal-to-go efficiency. His defense was opportunistic and aggressive, ranking 10th in pressure rate (35.7%) and recording 13 interceptions.

Shula’s 2025 campaign was a masterclass in efficiency. Leading a unit comprised largely of young talent and budget-friendly contracts, Shula coordinated a defense that was the second-cheapest in the NFL (31st in spending).

The Rams’ defense finished the regular season ranked 3rd in the NFL in defensive DVOA (-13.8%) and held opponents to just 20.4 points per game (10th in the NFL) and allowed only 322.0 yards per game (15th).

Perhaps most impressive was his ability to shore up the run game; the Rams boasted the 6th best Rushing DVOA (-16%) in the league, a massive improvement that helped propel Los Angeles to a 12-5 record and a playoff berth.

For a Giants team that has struggled to get off the field in big moments, Shula’s ability to maximize talent and generate pressure is a massive selling point.

Giants Casting a Wide Net

Credit: © Brad Penner-Imagn Images, © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This interview request marks a distinct pivot for the Giants, who seem to be balancing veteran options with rising stars. Shula has two seasons of experience as a defensive coordinator under his belt and is competing in the playoffs right now. The Rams earned a Wild Card weekend win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

If the Giants are looking for a defensive-minded head coach who can command respect instantly while bringing a modern and analytical approach to game management, Shula is a fascinating candidate to watch as this process unfolds.