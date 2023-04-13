Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in the process of rebuilding their offense and adding new weapons to the equation. Extending Daniel Jones and slapping Saquon Barkley with the franchise tag was a step in the right direction toward consistency and maintaining the foundation of their unit, but additional resources are still needed.

Reconstructing the depth at the wide receiver position will go a long way, but the team still needs a WR1. Let’s look at the squad’s top five offensive weapons ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Ranking the Giants’ Top 5 offensive weapons:

1.) Saquon Barkley

Running back Saquon Barkley is set to skip out on the Giants’ off-season training program, refusing to sign the $10.1 million franchise tag. Reports have indicated that general manager Joe Schoen isn’t keen on extending Barkley on a long-term deal, so he may have no choice but to play on the tag. Otherwise, the Giants could trade him or let him sit out and waste a year of his prime.

However, Barkley is undoubtedly their most explosive weapon, rushing for 1,312 yards last year and accruing 10 total touchdowns. For the second time, Barkley earned a Pro Bowl appearance and ranked 3rd in Comeback Player of the Year voting.

2.) Darren Waller

The Giants acquired Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season in exchange for some mid-round draft capital, but the Giants gained an elite receiving tight end who can produce WR1 numbers.

At 30 years old, Waller has one Pro Bowl appearance but played just nine games last season, tallying 388 yards. He is two years removed from his last 1000-yard performance, tallying 1196 yards, to be precise, and logging nine touchdowns. When Waller is healthy, and at the top of his game, there is no question he is one of the league’s best tight ends and certainly one of the most athletic.

3.) Darius Slayton

The Giants extended Darius Slayton on a two-year, $12 million deal with $4.9 million guaranteed. Slayton is one of the more consistent receivers on the team and has essential chemistry with Daniel Jones. Last year, he finished with 724 yards and two scores, his highest yards total since 2020.

As a reliable player regarding his bill of health, the Giants can depend on Slayton to show up every game, and while he has had some drop issues in the past, generating separation and expanding the field are two of his strong suits.

4.) Isaiah Hodgins

The Giants stumbled upon a great talent with Isaiah Hodgins last year, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad. At 6’4″ and 210 pounds, the 24-year-old receiver played in eight games for Big Blue, recording 351 yards, four touchdowns, and a 78.6% catch rate. Hodgins was an instant impact player for the Giants, and he projects to have a significant role in their 2023 offensive plans. With a big body and solid hands, there’s no question he’s become one of Jones’s favorite targets early in his tenure.

5.) Parris Campbell

The Giants signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Parris Campbell to an incentive-laden contract. Essentially, Campbell has to have a career year even to hit the baseline bonuses, so worst-case scenario, the Giants pay out the base salary.

Campbell is coming off his first healthy season, playing in all 17 games. He accrued 623 receiving yards with three touchdowns and a 69.2% catch rate. With his speed and prowess out of the slot, Campbell has the qualities to be a very productive player with Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka leading the way.